Butler paving to begin today
BUTLER — The Indiana Department of Transportation will begin paving in downtown Butler today.
Work is slated to begin at 7 a.m. the traffic light at U.S. 6 and S.R. 1 (Main and Broadway) and continue south to the first set of railroad tracks.
The local INDOT district said the work will consist of grinding the existing asphalt today. Asphalt is slated to be laid from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, weather permitting.
Parking and crossing will not be allowed during these times.
