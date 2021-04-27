Butler food pantry
open Wednesday
BUTLER — The Butler Community Food Pantry at Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St., will be open from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday.
Park board meets tonight at City Hall
BUTLER — The Butler Parks and Recreation board will meet at 5:30 p.m. today at Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
The public is invited to attend in person or virtually at the Webex virtual link on the City of Butler website.
The meeting number (access code) is 182 388 3609, password m5gJ5FW5nuu (65455395 from video systems).
Sewer district board meets Wednesday
SPENCERVILLE — The St. Joe-Spencerville Regional Sewer District board of directors will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Spencerville Community Club.
The public is invited to attend.
Fire territory meeting
is scheduled Thursday
BUTLER — The Butler/Wilmington Fire Territory board will hold a public meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, at the Butler fire station, 700 W. Main St.
The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the proposed 2022 budget and any other matter brought before the board.
For questions or more information, contact Angela Eck at 868-5200 or by email at clerktreasurer@butler.in.us.
Masks and social distancing practices are recommended.
12 Miles of Yard Sales
is planned for May 15
The 12 Miles of Yard Sales event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 15, from Butler to the Spencerville Covered Bridge.
The sale is open to individuals, businesses, churches and clubs.
For more information, visit Spencerville, Indiana, on Facebook or call Mary Diehl at 249-5523, Josh Berry at 615-9956, Mindy Emenhiser at 908-0564, Chuck Dickerhoff at 908-1790 or Kelly Davidhizar at (765) 631-2899.
Butler blood drive
is May 19 at Legion
BUTLER — The American Red Cross will conduct a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, at American Legion Post 202, 118 N. Broadway, Butler.
Movies in the Park returns June 11
BUTLER — Free summer Movies in the Park will return to Butler’s South Side Park June 11, June 25, July 9, July 23 and Aug. 6.
The series is sponsored by the Butler Parks and Recreation Board, the Butler Public Library, Butler Police Department and Eastpoint Church.
Movies to be shown this year are “Beethoven,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Cheaper by the Dozen,” “Tom & Jerry” and “Facing the Giants.”
Movies will begin around 9:30 p.m. each night. There will be free popcorn and bottled water. Visitors are asked to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
Butler lists meetings
BUTLER — The Butler Board of Public Works and Safety meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Mondays of each month in Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
The Butler Common Council meets at 7 p.m. the first and third Mondays of each month in Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
The Butler Plan Commission meets six times per year on the second Mondays of January, March, May, July, September and November. Meetings take place at 6:30 p.m. at Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
The next Plan Commission meeting will be Monday, May 10.
Town of St. Joe lists meetings on Tuesday
ST. JOE — The St. Joe Town Board meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month in the St. Joe Town Hall, 204 Washington St. Masks are required at board meetings.
The utility office is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. It may be reached by phone 337-5449.
