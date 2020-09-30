BUTLER — Eastside won the first two sets, and DeKalb rallied to take the next two.
In the decisive fifth set, the host Blazer volleyball team jumped on top early and never looked back. Scores were 26-24, 25-20, 20-25, 17-25, 15-4.
“Why I’m so proud about this is we finally played well against a team that has so much more size than us, and we were doing a lot of good things to get around their size,” Eastside coach Kent Mitchell said afterwards.
“We also served really well, so that made me really happy,” he said. “We’ve been looking for a win like this. To get this W against them — they’re a good team and they’re a team with size — I feel pretty happy.”
The Blazers served 19 aces against 11 errors in the match. Mataya Bireley led the hosts with six aces and Skyelar Kessler added three.
Allison Hoffelder paced Eastside with 11 kills. Bireley had 10 and Eleanor Neumann chipped in with seven.
Kessler had 15 assists and 19 digs. Paige Franz had 28 digs and Hoffelder added eight assists.
“We just showed up too little, too late,” said DeKalb coach Melissa Hall. “We came out of the first set nice and strong, and just got out of system and couldn’t get back into it until that third set.
“It was nice to see some of our girls who were put on the floor come in, play their role and get the job done off the bench,” Hall said. “We just couldn’t finish in the end.”
Three players had double-figure kills for the Barons, led by Paige Pettis with 14. Autumn Straw and Christina Yarian had 10 each. Olivia Fetter added six kills.
Straw led DeKalb with 27 digs and Pettis added 26. Hope Moring had 41 assists, four kills and eight digs.
The Barons led the first set 23-20 after an ace from Kaila Barkhaus. The Blazers got a block and Neumann served an ace to tie the score. DeKalb regained the lead on Yarian’s tip, but the visitors were called for net interference on the next play.
Eastside took the lead when DeKalb couldn’t return Franz’s serve, and a Baron tip out of play ended the set.
Bireley served three aces to stake the Blazers to a 5-2 lead in the second set. Later, her tip extended Eastside’s lead to 16-9.
Kills by Pettis and Yarian kept DeKalb close, but Bireley got one of her own, followed by two Baron spikes out of play for a 20-13 advantage.
DeKalb got within four on Moring’s tip, but a net spike made it 2-0 Eastside.
Kills by Pettis, Yarian and Moring and an ace from Barkhaus staked the Barons to a 12-6 lead in the third set. Brenna Spangler contributed a kill and a block to make it 20-15. The set ended in DeKalb’s favor on an Eastside serving error.
Pettis had seven kills in the fourth set, with DeKalb leading 16-10. Yarian contributed four kills and a block as the lead grew to 22-13. Juli Plummer ended it with an ace to even the match at two sets each.
Bireley got Eastside started in the deciding set with a kill, and Hoffelder and Neumann added kills before Bireley served an ace for a quick 5-1 lead.
Hoffelder recorded three kills and Jasmine Dircksen had an ace to stretch the margin to 11-2.
Neumann served an ace and Bireley scored a tip kill to close out the match.
Eastside is idle until Monday when it hosts Angola in Northeast Corner Conference play.
