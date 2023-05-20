BUTLER — The DeKalb Eastern school board accepted two retirements and hired four staff members at Monday’s meeting.
Longtime Butler Elementary teachers Ruth Brown and Darlene Diehl will retire June 30.
The board approved contracts for Butler Elementary teachers Jennifer Fletcher and Alisha Holcomb. In addition, the board signed contracts for new Eastside guidance counselor Taya Fordanish and assistant principal Nicholas Beard.
In other business, the board voted to hire Weigand Construction to serve as construction manager as constructor for the multi-purpose student activity center project.
According to a release from Superintendent Dr. Shane Conwell, Weigand has knowledge and experience in the construction manager as constructor method, as well as multi-purpose activity projects and pre-engineered building experience.
In a related move, the board hired Barton Coe Vilamaa for proposed architectural and engineering services. The firm was authorized to proceed with preparation of design development and construction document phases.
The school board also approved a board of directors of the building corporation under Indiana code.
Building principals provided a brief update on a new district-wide new teacher orientation program that will begin with the 2023-2024 school year for new teachers.
Conwell and school board president Leon Steury presented a plaque to Butler Elementary Principal Kim Clark for her 35 years of service with the school district. Earlier this year, Clark announced her intent to retire at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.
