Butler food pantry
open this Wednesday
BUTLER — The Butler Community Food Pantry will be open from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St.
Food pantry items will be delivered on a drive-through basis.
Railroad crossing to be closed through Friday
BUTLER — The Norfolk Southern railroad crossing on Main Street (U.S. 6) will be closed in Butler through Friday, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
INDOT said the Interstate 80/90 Toll Road, U.S. 20, or U.S. 24 corridors should be considered as possible rerouting options.
For more information and routing instructions, motorists can go to the INDOT website at in.gov/indot/2416.htm or call the INDOT Fort Wayne District office toll-free at 855-INDOT4U (463-6848).
Fish fry, auction will benefit covered bridge restoration efforts
SPENCERVILLE — The Spencerville Covered Bridge Restoration Committee will host a fish fry and auction on Saturday from 4-7 p.m. at the Spencerville Community Club.
The supper will feature a meal of fish or chicken strips, fries, baked beans, cole slaw, roll, drink and dessert for a freewill offering. There will be a silent auction from 4-6 p.m. A live auction will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Carry-out dinner orders will be available. To place orders, call Roberta Carnahan at 750-3425.
American Legion Post 202 reopens to public
BUTLER — Charles Foster Blaker American Legion Post 202, 118 N. Broadway, has reopened.
Hours are 3-11 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with the Tuesday drawing.
Bingo resumed July 5.
Visitors are asked to be safe, wear masks and practice social distancing.
Eastpoint Church hosts dinners at Butler library
BUTLER — Eastpoint Community Church hosts a free community dinner each Sunday at 4 p.m. in the Butler Public Library’s community room at 340 S. Broadway.
Visitors are asked to use the north parking lot entrance. The evening includes live music, a short gospel story, a children’s craft and prayer.
St. Joe Town Board meetings have resumed
ST. JOE — The St. Joe Town Board has resumed its public meeting schedule.
Meetings will take place at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month. Visitors are required to wear masks.
