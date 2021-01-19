BUTLER — Butler streets could be a little brighter if city officials decide to pursue lighting upgrades.
The issue of updating street lights was raised at a past meeting by City Council member Gary Miller. Monday, Mayor Mike Hartman gave an update of his conversation with an American Electric Power representative.
Of the 231 street lights in Butler, all but 33 are of the high-pressure sodium (HPS) variety that cast a yellow-orange light. The other 33 are older, mercury vapor lights.
According to information provided by AEP, the mercury vapor lights produce 7,000 lumens, while the HPS lights produce between 70 and 400 lumens. Ninety-one of the HPS lights are rated at 70 lumens, 63 lights are rated at 100 lumens and 24 lights are rated at 200 lumens.
AEP submitted an initial proposal that would convert 17 street lights from HPS to light-emitting diode (LED) technology. LEDs use 88 watts and produce 8,500 lumens.
Currently, Butler pays $2,130.45 each month for street lights. Converting the 17 lights to LED would increase the monthly fee to $2,203.30. That does not include an installation charge of $8.75 per LED bulb.
“They did send a proposal out, and the proposal was for 17 poles, which would take you on North Broadway,” Hartman said. “The reason (the AEP rep) only quoted the 17 poles was he wanted to see how serious Butler was.
“They didn’t want to put a lot of time into it and expense being beyond what we wanted to spend, so we initiated everything being off the 17.”
In consulting with Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck, Hartman said they estimated replacing all existing bulbs with LED bulbs would cost just over $2,000. The monthly bill to AEP would be just over $3,000, or about $37,000 per year.
“Last year, Angela budgeted $25,000 (for street lights)," Hartman said. "This year, she budgeted $40,000, so we are covered."
“We’re not 100% sure, because AEP has some rate increases in the works, and we don’t know when those are going to hit or how much they apply to street lighting,” Eck interjected.
“I will follow up with them later in the week,” Hartman said.
AEP, he added, has recommended updating the street light arms to better accommodate LED lights, at $600 each. Replacing all 231 arms would cost more than $120,000.
It was decided to schedule a Zoom meeting with the AEP representative where more information can be gathered.
In other business, acting on a recommendation by the Butler Plan Commission, the City Council voted 5-0 to approve the first reading of a zoning change that would prohibit manufactured housing on any parcel abutting Main Street (U.S. 6) and Broadway (S.R. 1).
City Planner Steve Bingham said the measure was approved by an 8-0 vote at the Plan Commission’s Jan. 11 meeting.
Council member Gale Ryan, who also serves on the Plan Commission, said, “For the most part, I felt this was a good way to go.”
Council President Eric Johnson made the motion to approve the zoning change, seconded by Bill White.
City Superintendent Eric Dohner said two water leaks — both on service lines — were repaired last week. City crews will conduct an audit of fire services to all industries and businesses to ensure proper billing.
Signs have arrived and will be erected soon at the disc golf course in Maxton Park, Dohner said. As ground conditions permit, wood from the course paths will be cut and placed next to the old sledding hill for public use.
Earlier, Board of Works members Johnson and Robert Haywood approved a mercury mitigation plan, presented by interim Wastewater Superintendent Scott Lanning. Lanning explained the plan is a requirement of Butler’s national pollutant discharge elimination system permit that is up for renewal this year.
Board members also authorized Mayor Hartman to sign an apparatus purchase agreement on the city’s behalf with Rosenbauer America for a previously approved new fire truck.
City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh explained the document lays out timelines for delivery of the truck, and it already has been signed by a Rosenbauer representative. The measure was requested by Butler Fire Chief Jeff Shultz.
“The purpose of it is if there’s any delay in the delivery of the fire truck, Rosenbauer is agreeing to pay per day on a delivery extension — a fine essentially, a penalty — for any day past the delivery date” at $100 per day, Hollabaugh explained.
