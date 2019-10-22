Financial aid
meeting is Wednesday
BUTLER — Eastside Junior- Senior High School will host a financial aid meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Cabaret Theatre at the high school, 603 E. Green St.
Sewer district board
meets Wednesday
SPENCERVILLE — The St. Joe-Spencerville Regional Sewer District board of directors will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Spencerville Community Club.
The public is invited to attend.
Butler food pantry
sets distribution
BUTLER — The Butler Community Food Pantry has announced distribution dates.
The food pantry, located at Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St., will hold its regular monthly distribution from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday.
November dates and times are 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6 for commodities only and from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20 for regular monthly distribution.
JAM Center hosting
Medicare meeting
GARRETT — The Judy A. Morrill (JAM) Center, 1200 E. Houston St., Garrett, will host insurance experts from 8-11:30 a.m. Thursday to discuss Medicare open enrollment options.
The deadline to apply for Medicare open enrollment is Dec. 7.
Rex Whitten of Insurance Trustees will be on hand to help visitors make informed decisions. Additional dates will be posted on The JAM Center’s Facebook page and online at myjamrecreation.org.
Butler, St. Joe set
trick-or-treat hours
Butler and St. Joe have announced hours for trick-or-treat
Trick-or-treat in St. Joe will be from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
Trick-or-treat in Butler will be from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31.
Butler Indiana Happenings is sponsoring a trunk-or-treat event at the old Butler High School gymnasium parking lot on North Ash Street from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31.
Trunk-or-treat will include a costume judging contest at 6:30 p.m. sponsored by Butler Main Street.
Christmas bazaar, bake
sale, gift show planned
SPENCERVILLE — A Christmas bazaar, bake sale and gift show will take place Nov. 2 and 3 at the Spencerville Community Club.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 2 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 3.
Vendors are wanted for this event. For more information, contact Chuck Dickerhoff at 908-1790.
Helping Hands Ministry
open in Butler
BUTLER — Helping Hands Ministry is an outreach ministry of Christ’s Church at Butler assisting needy families in the Butler area with used clothing and monthly food.
Helping Hands is at 136 W. Main St. and is open 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Gently-used clothing is available for a minimal charge. A food pantry operates the second Saturday each month, also from 10 a.m. to noon.
Facebook page
Be sure to visit The Butler Bulletin Facebook page. Breaking news items, previews of feature stories and photos can be found there.
Submit your news
Church and community groups are invited to send their news items.
Email items to jjones@kpcmedia.com.
Items can be emailed to jjones@kpcmedia.com or by calling 925-2611, ext. 2547.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.