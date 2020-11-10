ST. JOE — Two Ohio natives are new staff members at Riverdale Elementary School.
Teresa Brown is originally from Bryan. She is the new art teacher, serving at both Riverdale and Butler elementary schools.
Carol Lechleidner calls Mount Blanchard home. She teaches language arts and social studies at Riverdale.
Brown attended Bowling Green State University and the University of Toledo. She holds degrees in art therapy and elementary education.
“I loved working with children,” Brown said of her teaching interest. “I had some teachers that made a difference for me, and I wanted to be a teacher that could return that type of impact.
“I love being part of a community, (and) bringing creativity opportunities to the children when they naturally love to explore and create.”
Lechleidner earned her bachelor’s degree in education from Summit Christian College and her master’s degree at Olivet Nazarene University.
“I have always loved working with children,” Lechleidner said. “My life was impacted by my Sunday School teacher, who was also a music teacher. She inspired me to pursue my schooling in education.
“I enjoy seeing the moment when a student ‘gets it,’” Lechleidner continued. “I love the teachable moments that occur naturally.”
Brown taught in Ohio and Fort Wayne Community Schools before coming to DeKalb Eastern. Lechleidner spent 22 years at Fort Wayne Community Schools.
“I have heard the district is exemplary,” Brown said of DeKalb Eastern. “Just through my interviewing process, I can see pride and accountability to offer an exceptional education to the families in this district.”
“This district reminds me of the rural school district I grew up in,” Lechleidner said. “I am looking forward to being involved in the community.”
Away from the classroom, Brown enjoys painting and growing flowers for bouquets, including wedding florals. “My farm life keeps me busy,” she said, “but I am always doing art, and I love spending time with my family and friends.” She enjoys many forms of art, including knitting, painting, sculpture, drawing and weaving fiber art.
Outside of school, Lechleidner describes herself as a nature lover. She said she enjoys anything to do with water, as well as bird-watching, going to movies and motorcycle rides.
