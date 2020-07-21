BUTLER — For the second time this year, there will be a new face joining the Butler City Council.
Near the conclusion of Monday’s meeting, Mayor Mike Hartman read a resignation letter from Councilwoman Tammy Davis, R-District 3, who is moving out of Butler with her husband next month.
For the past 24 years,Davis has represented Butler’s 3rd District, which encompasses nearly all areas south of Main Street (U.S. 6) and west of Broadway (S.R. 1).
“I do not want to accept that, but I understand,” Hartman told Davis after reading her letter. “Thank you for your service.”
“We’ve always talked about moving out to the country, either here, Kendallville or wherever,” Davis explained. “I’m going to travel back here for the kids, and I work here.
“It just so happened, we found a house near Kendallville. It’s in the country. It has 9 acres with 3 acres of woods, a barn, half-acre pond. It’s just beautiful out there.”
Looking back at her time on the City Council, Davis said, “I’ve learned a lot. When I first started, you come in with all these bright ideas; ‘You’re going to change this, You’re going to change that.’ There’s guidelines, there’s laws you have to follow.
“You learn a lot. There’s some things you can’t do and there’s some things you can do,” she added. “I have to say I’ve enjoyed my time here. I wish more people would be involved.
“You tend to learn more when you’re not on the council; people come tell you stuff. When you’re in the government, you don’t hear anything until it festers. I just wish more people would get involved with the city and try to do some changing.
“They need new blood, new ideas,” Davis said.
Because Davis is a Republican, that party will hold a caucus to fill her seat when she leaves office in August.
In January, newly elected City Council member Eric Dohner resigned his District 1 seat upon being hired as Butler’s street superintendent.
In Monday’s meeting, City Councilman Gale Ryan, R-District 2, inquired about the status of Butler Days, in light of several area fairs and festivals being canceled, including the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair.
Hartman and Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck both said the festival is still on. Eck, a member of the festival committee, said the event has been scaled back, but at this point, it will take place.
In other business, Hartman said Inspiration Ministries will host an open house Saturday, Aug. 1, for its Cupbearer Café at 111 S. Broadway. In addition, Hartman said Inspiration Ministries has also purchased the building at 133 S. Broadway, which most recently was home to the Cracked Mug. Plans for that building were not revealed.
Assistant Street Superintendent Chris Gilvin said water meter installations in customer homes will resume this week. Nine disc golf baskets have been erected in Maxton Park, with nine more planned.
Earlier, Board of Works members Robert Haywood and Eric Johnson gave permission for the DeKalb Eastern school district to erect six broadband antennas on the city’s water tower.
On the advice of City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh, the school district needs to consult with Mercury Wireless to ensure there would be no signal interference.
In 2018, Mercury Wireless entered into a five-year lease with the city to place its equipment on the water tower. Johnson said he has no issue with the school district placing antennas on the tower, so long as there is no signal interference.
In addition to Butler, the school district is asking permission to place antennas on water towers in St. Joe and Hamilton to boost internet signal for students, particularly for remote learning purposes.
The Board of Works approved a $7,500 bid from adjoining property owner Jacob Nicely to purchase the vacant lot at 234 W. Main St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.