BUTLER — It’s every little boy’s dream to play with construction toys and dig in the dirt.
A work crew from Bowen Engineering must be having all kinds of fun as they are in the midst of installing 60-inch pipes at the east end of Butler — sometimes in the pouring rain.
This $8 million project isn’t just for fun, however. The goal is to help the city solve a long-standing issue of combined sewer overflow events.
The work will take 1-1/2 years to complete, interim Wastewater Superintendent Scott Lanning explained, adding the project is on schedule. Donohue & Associates is the engineering firm for the project. Bowen Engineering is handling the construction side.
A CSO event happens when heavy rains — such as Wednesday afternoon — overwhelm the system’s ability to take in all the water.
“That means we can’t handle any more,” Lanning said. “It flows straight to the creek.”
Over the past few years, city officials have worked closely with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to develop a long-term control plan to address the situation.
IDEM wants Butler to have six or fewer CSO events in a calendar year.
With all the rainfall in the past week and a half, there have been five events in Butler. “Our current system just isn’t set up to handle that,” he said.
In 2019, there were 32 CSO events. With some adjustments in the city’s system, Butler was able to see a big drop to just 10 last year.
The current overflow point is in front of the bowling alley on East Main Street. When the city runs out of storage capacity, stormwater flows straight to the creek.
When finished, the new construction will move the overflow point to the east end of town, in the form of twin 60-inch lines.
Lanning explained one line directs the flow to the wastewater plant — creating 325,000 gallons of underground storage capacity until it can be treated. The second 60-inch line takes the treated stormwater to the creek.
“The plant can take the water in as it needs it,” Bowen representative Nathan Jonk said. “Basically, it allows the plant to use the water rather than it just running into the creek.”
Because the creek crosses U.S. 6, the highway has been closed just east of C.R. 28 since June 7. The road is expected to reopen by the start of August.
“It’s helping the environment, keeping a lot of the stuff that’s running into the creek out of the creek,” Jonk explained. “We’re trying to make it environmentally friendly.”
