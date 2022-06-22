SPENCERVILLE — For the second time in three days, area fire departments battled a house fire in southeastern DeKalb County.
Tuesday, one person was inside but escaped without injury when fire caused heavy damage to a rural Spencerville home at 6429 C.R. 72 just before 4:30 p.m.
With temperatures in the mid-90s, firefighters from nine departments battled the blaze for nearly two hours before bringing it under control around 6:20 p.m.
Firefighters remained at the scene until 8:45 p.m.
When the first fire units arrived, they observed flames coming from the back of the home, said Lt. Madison Shull of the Spencerville Volunteer Fire Department.
Firefighters did not know what caused the blaze. The state fire marshal’s office has been requested to assist with the investigation.
Southeast Fire crews (Spencerville and Concord Township) were assisted by at least 20 firefighters from Jackson Township, Butler, Northeast Fire of Allen County, Auburn, Garrett, and Edgerton and Hicksville, Ohio. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and Parkview EMS also responded.
Neighbors and others brought coolers filled with water and assorted drinks for emergency responders.
Just before 11 p.m. Sunday night, six fire departments responded to a fire at 6925 C.R. 62, just east of S.R. 101. Approximately 25 firefighters were at that fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.