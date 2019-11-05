Nancy Hook
BUTLER — Nancy Norene (Leppelmeier) Hook, 84, of Butler, died Oct. 28, 2019.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.
Leona Miller
BUTLER — Leona M. Miller, 94, of Butler, died Oct. 30, 2019.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Russell Carter
WATERLOO — Russell “Russ” F. Carter, 97, of Waterloo, died Oct. 27, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Ruth Hall
WATERLOO — Ruth A. Hall, 94, of Waterloo, died Oct. 27, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
M. Edythe Webster
EDGERTON, Ohio — M. Edythe Webster, 81, of Edgerton, Ohio, died Oct. 25, 2019.
Krill Funeral Home, Edgerton, handled arrangements.
Kathy Crager
WOLCOTTVILLE — Kathy Jo Crager, 55, of Wolcottville and born in Auburn, died Oct. 31, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Audrey Millis
AUBURN — Audrey J. Millis, 82, of Auburn, died Oct. 26, 2019.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Max McConahay
HUDSON — Max Irving McConahay, 76, of Hudson, died Oct. 27, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.
Debbie Payton
ANGOLA — Debbie J. Payton, 58, of Angola, died Oct. 30, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Darlene Rodenbeck
ANGOLA — Darlene I. Rodenbeck, 91, of Angola, died Oct. 27, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Russell Tom
ANGOLA — Russell “Rusty” S. Tom, 59, of Angola, died Oct. 30, 2019.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Ancel Herron Jr.
FREMONT — Ancel C. Herron Jr., 94, of Fremont, died Oct. 26, 2019.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
Danny Sutton
ORLAND — Danny L. Sutton, 62, of Orland and formerly of LaGrange, died Oct. 27, 2019.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
Andrew Carpenter
KENDALLVILLE — Andrew Carpenter, 21, of Kendallville, died Oct. 29, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Raul Garcia
KENDALLVILLE — Raul Moran Garcia, 53, of Kendallville, died Oct. 31, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Phyllis Lash
KENDALLVILLE — Phyllis Jean Lash, 92, of Kendallville, died Oct. 28, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Judy Spencer
KENDALLVILLE — Judy Ann (Nichols) Spencer, 54, of Kendallville, died Oct. 30, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
April McClurg
ROME CITY — April Sue Marker McClurg, 44, of Rome City, died Oct. 26, 2019.
DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, Columbia City, is handling arrangements.
