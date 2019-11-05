Nancy Hook

BUTLER — Nancy Norene (Leppelmeier) Hook, 84, of Butler, died Oct. 28, 2019.

H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.

Leona Miller

BUTLER — Leona M. Miller, 94, of Butler, died Oct. 30, 2019.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Russell Carter

WATERLOO — Russell “Russ” F. Carter, 97, of Waterloo, died Oct. 27, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Ruth Hall

WATERLOO — Ruth A. Hall, 94, of Waterloo, died Oct. 27, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

M. Edythe Webster

EDGERTON, Ohio — M. Edythe Webster, 81, of Edgerton, Ohio, died Oct. 25, 2019.

Krill Funeral Home, Edgerton, handled arrangements.

Kathy Crager

WOLCOTTVILLE — Kathy Jo Crager, 55, of Wolcottville and born in Auburn, died Oct. 31, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Audrey Millis

AUBURN — Audrey J. Millis, 82, of Auburn, died Oct. 26, 2019.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Max McConahay

HUDSON — Max Irving McConahay, 76, of Hudson, died Oct. 27, 2019.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.

Debbie Payton

ANGOLA — Debbie J. Payton, 58, of Angola, died Oct. 30, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Darlene Rodenbeck

ANGOLA — Darlene I. Rodenbeck, 91, of Angola, died Oct. 27, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Russell Tom

ANGOLA — Russell “Rusty” S. Tom, 59, of Angola, died Oct. 30, 2019.

H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.

Ancel Herron Jr.

FREMONT — Ancel C. Herron Jr., 94, of Fremont, died Oct. 26, 2019.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.

Danny Sutton

ORLAND — Danny L. Sutton, 62, of Orland and formerly of LaGrange, died Oct. 27, 2019.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.

Andrew Carpenter

KENDALLVILLE — Andrew Carpenter, 21, of Kendallville, died Oct. 29, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Raul Garcia

KENDALLVILLE — Raul Moran Garcia, 53, of Kendallville, died Oct. 31, 2019.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Phyllis Lash

KENDALLVILLE — Phyllis Jean Lash, 92, of Kendallville, died Oct. 28, 2019.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Judy Spencer

KENDALLVILLE — Judy Ann (Nichols) Spencer, 54, of Kendallville, died Oct. 30, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

April McClurg

ROME CITY — April Sue Marker McClurg, 44, of Rome City, died Oct. 26, 2019.

DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, Columbia City, is handling arrangements.

