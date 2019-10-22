Police make arrests
Eric Watson, 30, of the 600 block of East Union Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 1:56 p.m. Oct. 7 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor.
Kurtis Conn, 33, of the 300 block of West Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 9:55 p.m. Oct. 8 by Garrett Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Lori Karn, 56, of the 400 block of South Franklin Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 12:27 p.m. Oct. 10 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging her with fraud, a Level 6 felony; and forgery with intent to defraud, a Level 6 felony.
Mark Frigo, 45, of the 100 block of East Main Street, Butler, was arrested at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Kimberly Kimball, 55, of the 3100 block of C.R. 10, Waterloo, was arrested at 2:22 a.m. Oct. 12 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
