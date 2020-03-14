DeKalb County’s three largest public school districts will be closed for at least four weeks due to the coronavirus, they announced Saturday evening.
The closings begin Monday, with a tentative date of April 13 for returning to school, said an announcement posted on Facebook around 5:45 p.m.
The post said representatives from DeKalb Central Schools, DeKalb Eastern Schools, and the Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School District had just concluded a meeting with officials from the DeKalb County Health Department.
“Acting with an abundance of caution, the three school districts will be closed Monday, March 16, … with a tentative return to school date of Monday, April 13, 2020,” said a Facebook post by DeKalb Central Schools.
“All school activities are suspended until April 13, 2020,” the post said.
DeKalb Central said more information will be communicated Sunday afternoon.
“We understand these are difficult times for everyone and I appreciate your continued support of DeKalb Central Schools,” the post concluded.
The 20-day closure will include previously scheduled spring break weeks for the school districts. DeKalb Central is scheduled for spring break March 23-27. DeKalb Eastern’s two-week spring break begins Monday and continues through March 27. Garrett-Keyser-Butler’s break was scheduled to begin Friday and continue through March 27.
As recently as Friday afternoon, DeKalb Central Superintendent Steve Teders had sent a letter to parents saying the school district planned to be in session next week.
However, Teders’ Friday letter also outlined a plan in case schools are closed. He noted that Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has granted schools up to 20 days of waivers from the requirement of 180 school days.
Teders said DeKalb Central would use a combination of waiver days and virtual learning days if buildings are closed.
On Friday, public school districts in Noble and Allen counties announced that they would be closed for multi-week periods. The Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend said its schools will close for three weeks beginning Monday, including St. Joseph School in Garrett and St. Mary School in Avilla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.