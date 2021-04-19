Butler, IN (46721)

Today

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.