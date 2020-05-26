ST. JOE — Today’s military veterans have a connection that extends back to the founding of the United States.
That was the message shared by Spencerville resident Lavon Hart, 92, a World War II veteran of the U.S. Navy, during Sunday’s memorial services in Alton Cemetery east of St. Joe.
“When I was 13, I vividly remember coming home from church on Dec. 7, 1941, and dad turning on the old Philco radio, and that we heard our country had been attacked at Pearl Harbor.
“Little did I know that that announcement was going to change the lives of so many families that I knew,” Hart said.
Hart remembers that his uncle, Harold Kagey, enlisted in the U.S. Navy and returned home after the hostilities.
In 1947, the St. Joe Lions Club erected a large billboard on the grounds of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Spencerville that listed the names of 55 local residents who were serving in some branch of the military. Each one returned home safely, and they became valued members of the community, Hart said.
“In my recollection, there was only one war casualty from our immediate area. His name was Harold Nelson, and he lived a couple of miles east of the church,” he recalled.
“After graduating high school, I enlisted in the Navy,” Hart said. “I didn’t know that I was joining an everlasting, common bond that is associated with all members of the armed forces of the United States.
“Moving ahead in time, 41 years later, I was blessed to reverently be able to stand on the memorial of the USS Arizona,” Hart said. “Periodically, a drop of oil comes up from it. Since 1941, a drop of oil still comes up. Those drops are said to be the tears of those still in the Arizona.
“That hits you, that commonality of being in the service,” Hart said. “There’s 1,102 bodies in that sunken ship.”
Hart visited the Andersonville National Historic Site in Georgia, the location of a Civil War prisoner of war camp.
“It was a terrible place to be,” Hart said from his research. “The dysentery, the lack of food. They tried everything just to survive. Many of them did not.
“They are part of the thread.”
Hart recited the oath that servicemen and women take upon entering a branch of the military.
“I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same, and that I will obey the orders of the President of the United States and the orders of the officers appointed over me according to the regulations and the uniform code of military justice, so help me God.
“That oath goes way back to the very beginning of our country, to June 14, 1775, when the Continental Congress created the first oath for enlistment in the Continental Army,” Hart said. “The common thread goes clear back to the beginning of our nation.
“How long does that oath last?” Hart asked. “That oath, I think, is molded in many people’s lives even after they come back to civilian life.
“We were fortunate to come back to civilian life. The flags represent those who weren’t able to or when they did come back, became a very important of the community. Those flags and the people they’re honoring mean a lot.”
Bob Wilder read the names of military personnel buried in the cemetery. Veterans include those who served in the War of 1812, Civil War, Spanish-American War, post-Spanish-American War, World War I, World War II, Korean and Vietnam.
This year, two new memorial stones were added to honor U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Michael W. Davis (1948-2017) and USMC Cpl. Carl Allen Wilmot (1948-2010). The memorial stones were made possible by the DeKalb County Veterans Service Office, Ace Custom Monuments and American Legion Post 202 of Butler.
