ST. JOE — After taking 2020 off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the St. Joe Pickle Festival is back.
The weekend of fun begins Thursday. Throughout the festival, the St. Joe-Spencerville Lions Club will serve homemade ice cream, including their special pickle ice cream flavor. Craft and food vendors, kids activities and the art and photo exhibit all open at 4 p.m. Thursday.
The art and photo exhibit is at the St. Joe Church of Christ. Visitors are asked to use the south parking lot entrance. The exhibit is open from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, noon to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Sweetcakes Entertainment, a free event featuring balloon animals and face painting, is from 4-8 p.m. in the entertainment tent. Kids games and free activities are from 4-9 p.m.
At 6 p.m., children can decorate cucumbers for the annual pickle derby on the hill behind Riverdale Elementary School. The pickle derby is similar to the Boy Scouts’ pinewood derby where racers are lined up next to each other to race on an inclined track.
Friday events include a bake sale, flea market and silent auction from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the St. Mark Lutheran Church. Shuttle rides will be available from the midway to the church.
Indiana Wild will present a free animal show at noon. The Concord Township Fire Department will serve a fish dinner from 5-7 p.m. Friday.
What’s in the mystery box? You’ll have to find out for yourself. There will be free rock painting and a mystery box in the craft tent beginning at 2 p.m. Friday. Children can also stop by the face painting booth.
Co-ed softball is from 5-9 p.m. The Fleetwoods will perform from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday.
The annual Pickle Pepper Poker People Walk, a sanctioned Volkswalk event, kicks off Saturday activities. Participants can register from 6:30-10:30 a.m. and will complete the marked course by 1 p.m.
Concord firefighters will serve a pancake and sausage breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Saturday. Co-ed softball is from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Children can decorate cucumbers for the annual pickle people contest at noon Saturday. Winners will be announced following the parade, which begins at 1 p.m.
There will be free kids bingo from 2-4 p.m. Weigh-in for the popular kids tractor pull is at 2 p.m., with competition beginning at 3 p.m.
The annual cruise-in car show is from 3-8 p.m. with free adult bingo from 4-6 p.m.
Classic rock artist Fanslerkid will perform from 8-10 p.m. American Fireworks will launch the fireworks finale around 10 p.m.
