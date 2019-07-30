BUTLER — A portion of S.R. 1 north of Butler is expected to be closed for work, weather permitting, the Indiana Department of Transportation said.
The closure will allow contractors to replace a small structure over John Smith Ditch, between C.R. 12 and C.R. 16 in northeast DeKalb County. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained throughout the work.
The official state detour for the closure will follow S.R. 427 to U.S. 6. The road may be closed up to 60 calendar days during the project.
Work is expected to be completed by early September, weather permitting. The contract was awarded to E&B Paving for $4.3 million and also included the resurfacing of S.R. 8 and S.R. 327 in DeKalb County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.