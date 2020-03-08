AUBURN — A 14-year-old Auburn resident died in a one-vehicle crash Saturday at 6:55 p.m. southwest of Butler, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department said.
Police did not release the name of the victim, who was riding in the front passenger seat. A news release also did not reveal the names of the driver and another passenger, both of whom suffered injuries.
The 16-year-old driver, a boy from Leo, suffered a collapsed lung and shoulder injury, police said. The backseat passenger, a 15-year-old from Auburn, had scratches on the head. They were transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center at Fort Wayne.
Police said the driver was traveling northbound in the 4500 block of C.R. 59 when his 2002 Subaru Legacy started to leave the road. He overcorrected his steering and lost control of the car. It ran off the left side the road, hit a concrete sign at the entrance to the Steel Dynamics steel mill and overturned.
The front-seat passenger was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.
Everyone in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt, and speed was a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, police said.
The Butler police and fire departments, Parkview DeKalb EMS, Indiana State Police and the DeKalb County coroner assisted county police.
