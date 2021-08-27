AUBURN — An Edgerton, Ohio man has been charged with alleging sexually molesting an Auburn child.
Indiana State Police completed the six-month investigation culminated Thursday with the arrest of Steven George Gilbert, 49, of the 100 block of North Oak Street, Edgerton. He has been charged with child molestation, a Level 1 felony.
State police detectives became involved in the matter back in March, after being contacted by the Indiana Department of Child Services (DCS) reporting allegations of sexual misconduct involving a child, according to a state police news release.
During the course of the investigation, information was discovered alleging that Gilbert had been engaging in acts of sexual abuse with an 11-year-old Auburn child, who is now 14 years old.
In his affidavit of probable cause, Detective Jacob J. Quick alleges the sexual abuse occurred on a routine basis for approximately two years from March 2017 to July 2019, until the child was approximately 13 years of age.
Upon review of the completed investigation, the DeKalb County Prosecutor filed for and was granted an arrest warrant by the DeKalb County Superior Court II Judge Monte Brown.
Through coordination and assistance with the Williams County, Ohio Sheriff’s Office, deputies were able to locate Gilbert at his Edgerton residence. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into custody at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio in Stryker, Ohio, where he will remain held awaiting extradition to Indiana. Once in Indiana, Gilbert will be held in the DeKalb County Jail with no bond, pending a hearing on the matter.
Assisting in this case was the Indiana DCS, the Dr. Bill Lewis Child Advocacy Center, and the DeKalb County Prosecutor's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.