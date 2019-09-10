Police make arrests
Michael Hardy, 26, of St. Joe, was arrested at 11:55 p.m. Aug. 25 by Auburn Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
James I. Reed, 46, of the 100 block of High Street, Butler, was arrested Sept. 4 by Butler Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at the Class A and C misdemeanor levels and for operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 percent or higher.
Timmy M. Zimmerman, 62, of the 1400 block of C.R. 57, Butler, was arrested Sept. 5 by Butler Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at the Class A and C misdemeanor levels and for operating a vehicle while intoxicated with an unlawful blood alcohol content, at the Class A and C misdemeanor levels.
Steering failure
leads to crash
BUTLER — A Hicksville, Ohio man said the power steering failed in his 2014 Chevrolet Cruze as he was making a turn in a parking lot, leading to a crash with a parked car just after 6 a.m. Sept. 4, Butler Police said.
Cody Champion, 22, of the 100 block of Greenlawn Drive, Hicksville, was attempting to make a turn in an industrial parking lot when the steering failure occurred. Police said Champion’s car struck a parked 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer, registered to Vicky Frisby of the 4800 block of Midlothian, Fort Wayne.
Police estimated total damage to be as much as $10,000.
