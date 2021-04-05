ST. JOE — A motorcyclist was injured in a crash Sunday at 12:51 p.m., the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Amanda Preston, 35, of Woodburn suffered a lower leg injury. A Parkview DeKalb EMS ambulance took her to a hospital for treatment.
Police said Preston was traveling westbound in the 6100 block S.R. 8 on a 2012 Kawasaki EX2 motorcycle. She drove over gravel in the roadway that caused her to lose control and go off the north side of the road, where she was thrown from the motorcycle.
Preston was wearing a helmet, police said. A report estimated $5,000 damage to the motorcycle.
In addition to EMS, the Butler Police Department and Butler Fire Department assisted county police.
