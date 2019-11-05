These tickets were paid in Butler City Court Oct. 24-30. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
- James R. Allison, Anderson, speeding, $175 (DC).
- Paul W. Baker, Zeeland, Michigan, speeding, $196 (AUB).
- Dayne F. Beck, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Cary L. Bishop, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Patricia K. Brandeberry, Auburn, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- Samantha M. Cares, Urbana, Ohio, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- Luke K. Chilenski, Fremont, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Timothy D. Christopher, Albion, improper passing, $171 (GPD).
- Jane M. Davis, Angola, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Sterling M. Davison, Roanoke, speeding, $164 (AUB).
- Devin L. DePew, Garrett, speeding, $190 (GPD).
- Joseph J. Farrell, Auburn, no valid operator’s license when required, $175 (GPD).
- Marlene E. Arenas Fierro, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Nicholas J. Funk, Auburn, speeding, $175 (DC).
- Harrison T. Gardenour, Butler, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Kimberly R. Goodman, New Haven, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Allen L. Grindley, Spencerville, disregarding traffic control device, $171 (GPD).
- Hasib Halilovic, St. Louis, Missouri, commercial vehicle not equipped with air brake malfunction signal, $235 (ISP).
- Jennifer A. Hall, Auburn, speeding, $165 (GPD).
- Brian J. Hawk, Hamilton, no motorcycle endorsement, $175 (WPD).
- Francis Herron, Mount Pleasant, Michigan, speeding, $175 (DC).
- Cortney S. Hull, Indianapolis, speeding, $171 (WPD).
- Gregory D. Johnson, Butler, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Jacob G. Klotz, Auburn, driving while suspended, $260 (GPD).
- Theron M. Lautzenheiser, Kendallville, expired plates, $150 (DC).
- Cristina Leco, Waterloo, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Mark A. Lerma, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Josue U. Loya, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Timothy J. Marshall, LaOtto, disregarding stop sign, $171 (ISP).
- Steven R. Maxwell, Bronson, Michigan, speeding, $196 (DC).
- Kayla M. Menaghan, Battle Creek, Michigan, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Tyger L. Messer, Auburn, expired plates, $150 (DC).
- Judy K. Middleton, Albion, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Jared R. Mitchell, Muncie, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Bridget K. Myer, Angola, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Benjamin L. Parker, Noblesville, disregarding stop sign, $171 (BPD).
- Brandy Parrish, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (ISP).
- James P. Pearsey, Indianapolis, speeding, $196 (DC).
- Deidra E. Pearson, Auburn, no seat belt, $50 (ISP).
- Artemio G. Mazariegos Perez, Burien, Washington, speeding, $172 (DC).
- Shaye C. Pfister, Auburn, no license in possession, $150 (ISP).
- Matthew A. Rice, St. Joe, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Sidney T. Ripley, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (AUB).
- Dennis P. Rohm, Auburn, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Bret R. Ruckman, Garrett, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Christian J. Roman Santiago, Elkhart, speeding, $171 (WPD).
- Troy W. Scott, St. Joe, speeding, $150 (AUB).
- Brittany E. Shaw, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (AUB).
- Billie J. Shetley Jr., Garrett, no seat belt, $25 (GPD).
- Douglas S. Siebert, Connersville, speeding, $196 (AUB).
- Ashley M. Taylor, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Andres J. Vallejo, Wawaka, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Matthew C. Vaughn, Bronson, Michigan, violating the terms or conditions of special permit, $235.50 (ISP); truck over maximum weight restrictions, $1,535.50 (ISP).
- Michael D. Westrick, Huntertown, expired registration, $150 (DC).
- Jacob J. Wiggers, Pewamo, Michigan, speeding, $150 (WPD).
- Logan R. Wright, Defiance, Ohio, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- David D. Yoder, Shipshewana, driving while suspended, $260 (AUB); operating vehicle without financial responsibility, $260 (AUB).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
