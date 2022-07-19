BUTLER — A building with a long history in Butler has new ownership.
At the same time, city officials aren’t thrilled with the Indiana Department of Transportation’s (INDOT) lack of communication with a downtown paving project that began Tuesday.
“That call came at 8:10 this morning (Monday) that they were going to be here,” City Superintendent Eric Dohner said during the Board of Works meeting. “I reached out to the police department and we contacted everybody.
“We did the best we could with what we had, but it could be a mess.”
Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger said INDOT reached out to him about allowing trucks to use city streets to bypass the paving instead of using county roads. Heffelfinger said he was told by an INDOT official the agency didn’t have enough time to get a permit to use county roads.
“I can remember last year (INDOT) got on us for not getting our permits for a festival and getting road closure signs up,” Mayor Mike Hartman said. “Karma sucks.”
“They do not want (traffic) driving on the new asphalt,” Heffelfinger said. “I don’t know what they’re going to do.” He added the local INDOT district just found out about the project Sunday.
City Planner Vivian Likes said she posted information on social media about the paving work.
In other business, Likes announced the former Broadway Efficiencies Apartments building at 117 S. Broadway has been purchased and the new owner is in the process of cleaning the three-story building.
She said the building will be used for workforce housing. “I think that will be the first industry I’ve ever worked with in 34 years that’s done workforce housing in DeKalb County,” she said.
“Hopefully it starts a pattern or a trend for some industries to look at their community and say, ‘What can we do to help build some houses for our employees, partnering or what have you?’”
The building was originally used as a hotel. It was later transformed into a residential facility for people with special needs. Later owners used the building for apartments.
For several months, going back to at least February, the city’s unsafe building committee — comprised of the Board of Works — granted a request from a former lessee of the building for additional time to make improvements.
In April, citing unsafe conditions of the facility and a lack of progress on the work, the city drew the line and ordered the lessee to notify the tenants to vacate the property until it could be made safe for occupancy.
In other business, Likes said she is considering updating the fee schedule. The city Plan Commission needs to review any proposed changes first before the City Council can take any action, she said.
Code Enforcement Officer Mike Fry said work crews are at the CJ Automotive facility cleaning up the property. An auction is slated to take place in August, he said.
The longtime automotive jack manufacturer closed this summer after operating for 70 years in Butler.
Board of Works members Robert Haywood and Eric Johnson approved a $12,408.24 from All-Star Communications to install two new surveillance cameras on the 100-foot tower at the police department. Those cameras will give a broad view of the downtown area. That project includes $1,251.81 for lift rental.
Two special event permits were approved for upcoming events in the downtown area. A cruise-in will take place Saturday. Butler Days will take place Aug. 12 and 13. Alcohol will not be involved at either event.
