The Indiana Department of Transportation recently announced it is accepting applications for its INDOT Engineering Scholarship program.
Each year, INDOT offers $3,125 per semester in scholarships to civil engineering students who are interested in contributing to Indiana’s infrastructure.
Scholarships can be applied toward an undergraduate or graduate degree in civil engineering, or a combination of both. In addition, scholarship funds can be applied to educational expenses, fees and books.
Upon graduating, a recipient must work under INDOT one year for each academic year they received the scholarship.
This is a great opportunity for college students to apply the knowledge they learn in the classroom and gain experience working in a hands-on professional environment.
Many students graduating from college struggle to secure a job because of lack of experience. Studies show that students who participate in paid internships are more likely to receive a job offer following graduation. This is a great step for a young professional, and I encourage all civil engineering students from District 14 to apply.
Students must be accepted or enrolled full time in one of Indiana’s certified civil engineering schools to be considered.
Applications for the 2020-2021 school year must be submitted by Tuesday, Dec. 31.
To learn more, visit in.gov/indot.
