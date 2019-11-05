Police make arrests
Jeremy Justus, 41, of the 18000 block of Cuba Road, Spencerville, was arrested at 5:04 p.m. Oct. 20 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at the Class A and Class C misdemeanor levels.
Jeremy J. Fette, 30, of the 200 block of West Main Street, Butler, was arrested at 10:28 p.m. Oct. 25 by Butler Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor; operating a vehicle with an unlawful concentration in blood or breath, a Class C misdemeanor; operating a vehicle with an unlawful concentration in blood or breath while having a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; and operating never having a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Michael Koble, 64, of the 1400 block of C.R. 59, Butler, was arrested at 1:52 a.m. Oct. 26 by Butler Police on charges of domestic battery and residential entry, both Level 6 felonies.
Texting driver
arrested after crash
BUTLER — A Butler man was arrested Oct. 20 after striking a parked vehicle after running off the road near the intersection of Elm and Main streets, Butler Police said.
Jose A. Gallegos Jr., 32, of the 400 block of West Main Street, was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated after telling police he was texting on his phone while driving. Police said Gallegos was driving a 1994 Chevrolet pickup. The vehicle ran off the road and struck a parked 2006 Chevrolet Express, registered to Peter L. Roesner of Fort Wayne.
Police estimated total damage to be as much as $5,000.
Vehicles collide in Butler
BUTLER — A Butler teen told police she didn’t see another vehicle as she attempted to make a turn in the 200 block of West Main Street just after 7 a.m. Oct. 25.
Police said Caitlyn M. Bradshaw, 17, of the 100 block of North Elm Street, Butler, told police she was attempting to turn onto Main Street in her 2002 Ford Ranger. Bradshaw said she didn’t see a 2012 Dodge Ram driven by Brad C. Holman, 42, of the 7100 block of C.R. 62, St. Joe, and struck the passenger side of that vehicle.
Police estimated total damage to be as much as $5,000.
Hit-and-run crash reported
BUTLER — Police received a complaint of a hit-and-run crash at 8 p.m. Oct. 30 in the 300 block of North High Street.
Police said a 2010 Chrysler Town & Country van sustained damage near the driver’s bumper. A police report did not identify the victim.
Police estimated damage to be as much as $2,500.
