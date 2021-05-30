ST. JOE — The gathering at Alton Cemetery near St. Joe was reminded of the importance of understanding the past in order to build for the future.
“If it is true that knowing one’s history matters, what does the general lack of understanding of the past among Americans today mean for our future?” guest speaker Charles Curie asked.
“Can the people who’ve abandoned their roots continue to build on the past, or do we eventually risk destroying actual progress when we don’t understand it?
“This is why Memorial Day is essential,” Curie said. “It is a guarantee that we will gather, it’s a guarantee that we will remember through ceremonies, through parades, through services which honor.
“We who are gathered here today are accomplishing something very important,” he continued. “We are consciously putting effort into remembering and into honoring. We are giving of our time to pay respect and honor those who have served and sacrificed for us.”
Curie, a 1973 Eastside graduate, led the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services from 2001 to 2006.
“Unfortunately, we live in a broken world where evil does exist,” Curie stated. “These veterans who honor today remind us of the price that has to be paid at times to assure that evil does not get its full way.”
Curie shared his memories of growing up and attending services in the cemetery.
“A lot of memories went through my head” in preparing for his speech, he said. “I was a bit of a news nerd. I was drawn to the TV news like a magnet. I read newspapers, I read news magazines, and I kept up on the political events of the day.
One of those was the signing of the uniform Monday holiday act, with Memorial Day becoming aa holiday to be celebrated the last Monday of May.
“I thought it was so cool that I watched first-hand the three-day weekend get invented,” Curie said. “In all seriousness, we’re not here today because it’s a three-day weekend, we’re here to honor individuals who have served and sacrificed.”
Curie’s grandfather served in the Argonne forest during World War I. His wife’s father served on a submarine chaser during World War II and during the Korean War. Curie’s father also served in Korea.
“I remember coming to Alton Cemetery the end of May each year to this particular ceremony,” Curie said. “I remember it being solemn, reverent and respectful. I remember seeing all the American flags and all the people, young and old alike, who gathered in the unity of remembrance.
“Memorial Day has been and continues to be important for many reasons,” he said. “It was a formal way to mourn the deaths of spouses, of parents, children, sons and daughters whose lives were lost during the Civil War.
“I think that’s why there was a renewed commitment after World War I to honor all veterans of all wars.
“Each generation has its own reality and tragic losses,” Curie said. “Memorial Day takes on new meaning with each passing year. … Along with mourning the loss, it was important to understand and recognize the sacrifices made on behalf of fellow citizens.”
Bob Wilder read the names of 69 veterans buried in Alton Cemetery, spanning the War of 1812 to Vietnam.
Lynn Hart, pastor of Coburn Corners Church of Christ, welcomed guests and introduced Curie. Todd Steere led the singing of “The Battle Hymn of the Republic.”
