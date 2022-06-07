BUTLER — The Butler City Council had a busy evening Monday, approving one expenditure and hearing a request to allow golf carts and/or off-road vehicles on city streets.
In the public comment period near the end of the meeting, resident Amanda Knapp asked the council to consider allowing golf carts and off-road vehicles on city streets. She shared copies of a recently-adopted DeKalb County ordinance as well as ordinances from the Town of Hamilton.
“I know that (S.R.) 1 and (U.S.) 6 are huge concerns. I know in Hamilton, you’re technically not supposed to ride on 1 or (S.R.) 427; you’re just supposed to cross those roads,” she said. “We just want to be more out in the community.”
“Just this year, I’ve had six or eight people ask me what the city’s going to do about it,” Mayor Mike Hartman said. “Us as a city is not going to bring it up. If it’s something that if you believe in, you do the research, you do the homework, you get the paperwork and present it to the council.”
In addressing the council, Hartman said, “I told (Amanda) this is going to be an informative meeting. We’re definitely not going to decide anything tonight. This may be a two- or three-month process. It may take several meetings and a lot of feedback.”
Hamilton’s ordinance requires golf cart owners to pay an annual registration fee. Users must have a valid Indiana driver’s license on its streets. Golf cart operators must also obey all the rules of the road and traffic regulations.
Council members Mark Cline and Darren Alloway offered input and sought the opinion of Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger.
“I can see a lot of people trying to figure out how to get out to the west end,” Cline said. “Mopeds, they ride them right down the road too.”
“I think it’s worth entertaining, but I think the biggest issue is going to be keeping them off (U.S. 6),” Alloway said.
“I’m just against it. That’s all there is to it,” Heffelfinger said. “The risk we’re putting somebody in with 6 and 1. You brought up mopeds. They’re enough of a problem as it is.”
Turning to Knapp, he said, “If I had one, I’d want to do it too, but from my stance, I would be against it.
“Except for the interstate, U.S. 6 is the busiest road in the county,” Heffelfinger said. “That’s my issue.”
“Not everybody is going to be for it and not everybody is going to be against it,” Alloway said. “I think it’s worth looking into.”
Earlier, by a 3-0 vote, Alloway, Cline and council member Eric Johnson approved spending $2,000 for Butler to participate in a countywide community development and planning initiative.
Mike Watson, one of three DeKalb County Commissioners, sought Butler’s participation Monday, informing them after the vote that Butler is one of seven government entities — cities, towns and school districts — that have pledged support.
The initiative will be facilitated by the Indiana Communities Institute through Ball State University.
The Community Foundation of DeKalb County has pledged to share in one-third of the cost of the study, with cities, towns and schools sharing another third.
While DeKalb County officials chose not to participate — much to Watson’s disappointment — a private donor stepped forward to pay the remaining share.
“Some of the key elements for success, whether you’re a government, a business or a household are planning, communication and collaboration,” he said.
“This has been part of a conversation for the better part of the year,” Watson said. A meeting of approximately 40 stakeholders from throughout DeKalb County gathered in late April for a two-day discussion.
“For those folks to block out 2 1/2 days of time is a good indicator of how important this can be to the long-term success of the county as a whole. We all face common challenges, road blocks, problems, things like housing, quality of life issues.
“How do we get things done?” Watson asked. “The idea behind the community development initiative is that if we have a whole group of people who have the same challenges, the same problems and the same goals in terms of doing what’s best for our constituents … and we all get together, a lot of minds thinking about the same challenges can come up with a lot of solutions.”
A series of public meetings will take place in June and July to gather community input. The Butler meeting will take place from 8-10 a.m. Friday, June 17 in the second floor conference room at City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
Other public meetings will take place Thursday, June 16 from 6-8 p.m. at the Ashley Fire Department; Thursday, June 23 from 6-8 p.m. at the Spencerville Community Club; Thursday, July 14 from 6-8 p.m. at the Garrett High School cafeteria and Thursday, July 21 from 6-8 p.m. at the YMCA of DeKalb County.
The public is invited to attend any or all of the sessions.
City Planner Vivian Likes said the city will use an Indiana Finance Authority grant to pay for the second phase of an environmental assessment of the long-vacant Bohn Aluminum property on West Main Street.
The inspection is being done with permission of the building owner, Likes noted. Hartman said the current owner has been “very cooperative” throughout the process.
Heffelfinger urged inspectors to use caution when in the building, noting areas of standing water and pits inside that pose safety hazard.
The inspection will include soil borings. About a year ago, City Superintendent Eric Dohner said an engineering group also studied pilings to determine if the building is worth saving.
“I think we’re kind of going down the same road as what the Butler Company went down,” he said. Remediating that site involved the Environmental Protection Agency and Indiana Brownfields Program.
Interim Wastewater Superintendent Scott Lanning said the city’s long-term control plan is “substantially complete,” with work expected to be finished by July 1, about two months ahead of schedule.
City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh said he has filed 19 tax deeds affecting 48 different parcels of land. A judge has ordered the DeKalb County Auditor’s Office to issue the tax deeds to Butler. Once that process is complete, those parcels will become city property.
