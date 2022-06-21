BUTLER — A Butler Police Department officer was recognized for his life-saving efforts earlier this year at Monday’s City Council meeting.
Patrolman Joseph Griggs was presented with a plaque for his actions on April 29 in reviving a choking child.
“Your quick thinking and utilization of your training saved the child’s life,” Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger said before giving the award to Griggs.
Several members of Griggs’ family and fellow police officers were in attendance.
Later, several city officials voiced their thoughts about increased occurrences of owners allowing dogs to run free and defecate in city parks and cemeteries.
City Superintendent Eric Dohner said a handful of individuals have done this. City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh said the city has ordinances on the books requiring dog owners to keep their dogs on a leash when outside and to clean up after them.
Violations could be filed under the city’s nuisance ordinance as a health issue, Hollabaugh said. He noted that people can be cited if the actions are witnessed by city employees, police officers or citizens.
By ordinance, fines could range from $25 for each offense, $100 for a second offense and $250 for a third offense.
Heffelfinger said his department will have a “zero tolerance” policy when it receives such complaints.
Fire Chief Jeff Shultz said members of the department visited Rosenbauer for an inspection of the department’s rescue engine currently under construction. Final inspection will take place in late September or early October, with training and equipment mounting to follow before the truck is placed in service.
As of Monday’s meeting, Shultz said the department has responded to 316 calls for service, putting it on pace for more than 600 calls for the year. In 2021, the department surpassed 500 calls for the first time.
City Planner Vivian Likes said a crew from SES Environmental took soil borings at the former Bohn Aluminum site on West Main Street. SES will conduct a survey of well locations on the property this week, she said.
In other business, Likes thanked city officials for pledging funds to the county’s listening and vision planning sessions. The session held Friday in Butler attracted nearly 50 people, she noted.
District 1 Council member Tracey Hawkins expressed concern about fire pit inspections and the proximity of fire pits to some trailers in Northcrest Mobile Home Park.
In response to several complaints about the condition of the south crossing of the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks, Mayor Mike Hartman said he has spoken with an engineer.
The engineer told Hartman he hopes to have it patched within a week or so. The engineer also said the crossing is slated to be redone in July or August.
Hartman thanked Donna Ruch, who had worked as assistant clerk-treasurer. She retired Friday after 27 years of service to the City of Butler.
