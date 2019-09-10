BUTLER — A benefit ride for retired Butler Fire Chief Rick Husted will take place Saturday, Oct. 5.
Husted is battling cancer. In addition to serving as fire chief in Butler, Husted is president of the Fire & Iron Firefighters Motorcycle Club.
The ride will begin at American Legion Post 202, 118 N. Broadway. Registration is at 11 a.m. and kick stands will go up at noon. A silent auction will take place at the Butler Fire Department, 700 W. Main St. from 4-6:30 p.m., with a dinner from 4-7 p.m. at the fire station.
For more information, contact Butler firefighter Adam Wies at 573-3986.
