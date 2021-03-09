While neither team was able to cut down the nets, Eastside’s boys and girls basketball teams matched some history this season.
For just the second time in school history, both the Blazer boys and Blazer girls reached sectional championship games.
In February, the girls lost to Bluffton 38-31, and the boys lost to Churubusco Saturday 49-41.
The only other time this happened was the 1976-1977 season. The Eastside boys lost to DeKalb in the championship game, but the girls won the first of three straight sectional crowns, defeating Angola 41-38.
The girls have played for sectional championships on eight occasions, capturing titles in the 1977, 1978, 1979 and 2016 seasons. Of their four losses, two were by seven points or less.
The boys have appeared in 11 sectional title games, cutting down the nets in 1966, 1993, 2007 and 2010. Of their losses, two were decided by two points — in the 1994 championship to DeKalb and in a 2004 game to Garrett in overtime.
In the single-class format, the Blazers lost once to Garrett and three times to DeKalb. In the class configuration, the 2004 loss came to Garrett, and the 2017 and 2021 games to Churubusco.
Players on both teams have made their marks on scoring records this season.
Senior Sullivan Kessler eclipsed the 800-point mark, finishing her career with 881 points, placing her 10th on the girls’ all-time scoring list. She passed Jody Lepper, who had held down that spot with 812 points. Lepper played varsity basketball from the 1980-1981 to 1983-1984 seasons.
Junior Gabe Trevino sits in 12th place on the boys’ all-time scoring list with 764 points, having scored 371 points this season. With 35 points, he’ll take over 10th place on the all-time list.
Barring injury, it’s quite possible that Trevino will surpass the 1,000-point mark and even become the career boys scoring leader. He needs 308 points to pass Charlie Ross for second place and 327 points to pass Craig Lake for first place.
Among coaches, girls coach Mike Lortie has 29 wins in two seasons and ranks eighth in all-time wins. Lonny Emenhiser is first with 72 wins, followed by new DeKalb Eastern Superintendent Dr. Shane Conwell with 56. Brett Freeman, now at South Adams, had 46 victories.
On the boys’ side, Ryan Abbott is the winningest coach with 117. Scott Hudson, who now coaches the girls team at Wapahani, has 91 victories, and athletic director Aaron Willard is third with 69 wins.
