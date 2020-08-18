BUTLER — City of Butler employees and elected officials will receive raises of just over 4% in 2021.
By 5-0 votes on two separate ordinances Monday, the City Council approved salaries for elected officials and employees.
The proposed 2021 budget, at just over $4 million dollars, also was presented Monday. A public hearing is slated to take place at the council’s next meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 8, with adoption anticipated at the Sept. 21 meeting.
The 2021 budget includes general fund spending of $1,729,330, with a property tax levy of $568,195, Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck explained. The motor vehicle highway budget is projected at $683,859.
The fire department budget is $375,260, and the fire department equipment replacement fund is $595,000.
The park budget is $150,200; the Local Income Tax (for public safety) is $141,800; the Butler City Court budget is $65,000, and the Redevelopment Commission budget is $57,140.
Other budget projections include: county economic development income tax, $139,000; Cumulative Capital Improvement, $5,000; Cumulative Capital Development, $35,000; police pension, $21,800; local roads and streets, $19,640; riverboat fund, $6,000 and law enforcement continuing education, $3,000.
Monday’s meeting took place in the City Council Chamber on the first floor. For the past few months, meetings had taken place in the second-floor meeting room. All officials wore masks during the meetings.
In the salary ordinance for elected officials, Mayor Mike Hartman will be paid $16,277 in 2021, compared to the current salary of $15,600. City Judge Richard Obendorf will be paid $23,915 next year, compared to $22,950.
As Clerk-Treasurer, Eck will be paid $48,865 in 2021. Her salary is currently $46,895. The five City Council members each will be paid $4,168 next year. They currently receive $4,000 each. While not an elected official, City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh will be paid $29,815 for his legal work under this ordinance, compared to the current $28,620.
Board of Works members will be paid $1,565 each next year (currently $1,500 each). Pay for Plan Commission, Board of Zoning Appeals and Redevelopment Commission members will be unchanged in 2021. The Plan Commission president and secretary each receive $160. Plan Commission, BZA and Redevelopment Commission members each receive $50 for every meeting they attend.
In a separate ordinance, city employees, including street, water and wastewater department employees and laborers, police officers, utility and court clerks and the city planner, will receive salary increases up to 4.2%.
The assistant to the clerk-treasurer will receive between $13 to $17.75 per hour, and utility billing clerks will be paid between $14 to $20 per hour. Traffic court clerks will be paid between $14 to $17.75 per hour.
The city planner will be paid up to $1,306 per pay period from the general fund, and up to $604 per pay period each from the water and wastewater funds.
From the general fund, the police chief will be paid up to $2,496.63 per pay period; the assistant chief will be paid up to $2,349.25 per pay period; first-class patrol officer with up to 5 years of service, up to $1,993.30 per pay period; first-class patrol officer, 6-10 years of service, up to $2,056.32 per pay period; first-class patrol officer, 11-15 years of service, up to $2,120 per pay period; first-class patrol officer, 16-20 years of service, up to $2,188 per pay period; and a probationary patrol officer will be paid up to $1,803.46 per pay period. The police clerk and NIBRS technician will be paid up to $17.75 per hour worked.
Street, water and wastewater department laborers will be paid up to $30 per hour. The street superintendent will have up to $350 added per pay period to bi-weekly earnings. The water and wastewater superintendent will be paid up to $2,376.77 per pay period.
The fire chief will be paid up to $5,000 per year, with the assistant chief being paid up to $3,000 per year. The first captain will be paid up to $2,000. The first lieutenant will be paid up to $1,700 per year, and the second lieutenant will receive up to $1,300 per year. The secretary-treasurer will receive up to $1,250 each year.
Recruit firefighters will be paid up to $175 per year. Firefighters with second-class or firefighter 1 training will receive up to $275 per year. Firefighters with first-class or firefighter 2 training will be paid up to $375 per year. Advanced firefighters will receive up to $475 per year. In addition, firefighters receive pay based on a point system approved by the department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.