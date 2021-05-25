340 S. Broadway 868-2351
Memorial Day
The library will be closed Saturday and Monday for the Memorial Day weekend.
Library adds Friday hours of 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
The Butler Public Library is now open Fridays. Hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Friday.
Fine-free summer
For June, July and August, fines will be waived for the first 28 days after the due date, except for mobile hot spots. After the grace period has expired, a replacement cost will be assessed and the item will be considered lost.
More information may be found on the library’s website.
Summer reading
Registration begins June 1 for the library’s summer reading program, “Tails and Tales.”
There will be programs geared toward preschool, grades 1-5 and teens.
Visit the children’s program page online for more information.
New materials available
Biography: “Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner; “Stranger Cafe: A Memoir of Loving What Isn’t Ours” by Sarah Sentilles; “The Hiding Place” (Deluxe Christian classics) by Corrie Ten Boom.
History: “The Secret History of Home Economics: How Trailblazing Women Harnessed the Power of Home and Changed the Way We Live” by Danielle Dreilinger.
Mysteries and thrillers: “Local Woman Missing” by Mary Kubica; “Thief of Souls” by Brian Klingborg.
Teen: “The Dreamer Trilogy” by Maggie Stiefvater.
Children: “Bedtime for Bad Kitty” by Nick Bruel; “Freaky, Funky Fish: Odd Facts about Fascinating Fish” by Debra Kempf Shumaker; “Have You Ever Seen a Flower?” by Shawn Harris; “Libby Loves Science: Mix and Measure” by Kimberly Derting and Shelli R. Johannes; “Sabrina Sue Loves the Sea” by Priscilla Burris.
Large print: “North of Laramie” (Buck Trammel Western), “Bury the Hatchet” (Buck Trammel Western, Book 2) and “Firestick” and “Killer Takes All” (Duff MacCalister Western), all by William W. Johnstone and J.A. Johnstone; “Danger in Numbers” by Heather Graham.
Library activities
• Ms. Teya will post new virtual stories each week on the library’s website. A number of Wiggle songs are also available and can be found on YouTube or Spotify.
• Tai chi classes will take place Monday at 5:45 p.m. on every Monday that the library is open.
• The Kids Garden Club will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
• A new take-and-make craft will be available each Wednesday at the circulation desk for children to make at home.
Book sale
The Friends of the Butler Public Library will host the annual book sale Aug. 2-10. Monday, Aug. 9 is $2 bag day. Tuesday, Aug. 10 is freebie day.
Shot assistance offered
People who need help scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations may come to the library for assistance.
Visitors are asked to come to the library during normal business hours for assistance or call the library at 868-2351 for more information.
