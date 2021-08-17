BUTLER — The Butler City Council had a busy evening Monday, passing two salary ordinances and a water rate increase, all on first readings.
The salary ordinances cover employees and elected officials. If the $1.52 water rate increase is approved, the new rate will take effect Oct. 1.
Employees are eligible to receive raises up to 4.3%. The ordinance stipulates that department heads meet with Mayor Mike Hartman and Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck before giving raises.
In the 2021 salary ordinance, city employees — utility workers, laborers, clerks, police officers and department heads — were eligible to receive increases up to 4.2%
Elected officials will see a jump in their salaries as well.
The clerk-treasurer’s position will be paid $52,000 in 2022, up from the current $48,865. The mayor’s salary will increase to $20,000 next year, up from the current $16,277. The city judge’s salary will increase to $24,950, up from the current $23,915. Each city council member will be paid $5,500 next year, up from the current $4,168.
While not an elected official, the city attorney will be paid $30,700 for his legal work for the city, up from the current $29,815.
While both salary ordinances were approved 5-0, Council members Gary Miller and Gale Ryan asked for more information how the new salaries were considered.
“I would just like to know how you came up with the numbers,” Ryan said. “I just don’t want to rush through it.”
Eck explained the increases are designed to bring salaries more in line with similar-sized communities and to encourage people to run for those positions in the future. Eck said she uses Avilla, Fremont and Waterloo as comparisons.
“These increases are bigger because they’re the two (the mayor and clerk-treasurer) that do a lot of work,” Council member Eric Johnson said.
“I’m the only elected official who is audited,” Eck added.
Gesturing to Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger, Miller said, “These are the guys that deserve the raises. I don’t deserve a penny.”
While the monies affect different accounts, Miller also questioned the perception of the salary increases while raising monthly water rates.
The rate increase is needed to raise money for overdue water main upgrades, including a frequently-repaired cast main on North Broadway (S.R. 1).
Before it takes effect, the water rate ordinance must be passed on two more readings — plus a public hearing.
The current water rate is $8.93, based on 4,000 gallons of usage and 870 water utility customers. The proposed 17% increase would raise that rate to $10.45 on Oct. 1.
On July 1, 2022, the rates would increase again, by 7%, to $11.18, and again on July 1, 2023, by 6%, to $11.85. At the council’s meeting earlier this month, Eck indicated additional annual increases are likely.
City Superintendent Eric Dohner said an unidentified young man recently drove through cemetery. While not causing much damage, the vehicle became stuck. That young man will be clearing weeds throughout the cemetery, Dohner noted.
Interim Wastewater Superintendent Scott Lanning announced that U.S. 6 — which has been closed most of the summer for a stormwater collection and improvement project — is set to reopen Thursday. Lanning noted the stormwater project is on schedule.
Lanning also announced the city has received its five-year, National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit, administered by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management. The permit, which is good through Aug. 31, 2026, will involve some new testing guidelines, he said.
In other business, Lanning said the city will offer an electronics recycling day Saturday, Sept. 18. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the Street Department, 110 Depot St. It is open to City of Butler residents. City employees will unload items.
Eck announced a switch to All-Star Communications of Fort Wayne as the city’s IT service provider from BizTech of Churubusco.
