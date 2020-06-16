BUTLER — No action was taken Monday, but the Butler City Council is considering changes to simplify its fireworks ordinance.
If adopted, the proposed ordinance would follow state law, which permits fireworks to be set off from 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset June 29 and 30, July 1-3, July 5-9, and from 10 a.m. to midnight July 4, and from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
If the City Council chooses, it could designate special events that would allow fireworks to be set off, such as during the Butler Days Festival.
The existing ordinance, City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh explained, follows an older state statute that includes legal holidays. In Indiana, he said, every Sunday is considered a legal holiday, meaning fireworks could be set off.
The council is expected to consider the new ordinance at its July 6 meeting.
Another ordinance expected to be addressed at a future meeting involves street address numbering.
The intent of the ordinance is to direct future addresses and not change any current, established street addresses, stressed City Planner Steve Bingham. “You just invite a lot of trouble when you do that,” he said.
In explaining the need for the ordinance, Bingham said current city code only briefly describes how future street addresses are issued. The new ordinance also outlines the size of house numbers, currently at 2-1/2 inches.
Most Butler parcels on the north side of an east-west street and on the east side of a north-south street have odd numbers, while parcels on the south side of an east-west street and on the west side of a north-south street have even numbers.
Bingham also said his department has received a development plan from Forest River Inc. for a planned, 80,000-square-foot addition to its facility at 685 E. Main St.
The new building will be constructed on the south portion of the property, east of one of the existing structures, he said, to avoid a flood plain. That plan will be shared with all department heads and emergency services for comment.
A third draft ordinance shared with the City Council would establish a fund for the Eastside Little League Football program.
Authorized members of the Eastside football league must receive approval from the Board of Works for expenses over $2,000. Expenses less than $2,000 would require 24 hours’ notice to the clerk-treasurer’s office. All football league funds will be deposited with the clerk-treasurer and checks made payable to the City of Butler.
Butler’s recreation board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the west pavilion in Maxton Park. Work is underway for the disc golf course in the park, Bingham noted.
The City Council approved a $9,234 reduction of its 2020 budget Monday.
Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck explained some funds will not be received due to the state circuit breaker, adding that cuts made this year will help fund the 2021 budget. The general fund, central services, special project budget will be reduced by $3,876. The motor vehicle highway equipment fund will be reduced by $3,186. The park and recreation equipment fund will be cut by $841. Other individual fund reductions are less than $500.
In the Board of Works meeting, Bingham shared a report of 12 properties inspected in May for unsafe building violations.
The DeKalb County Health Department cited two properties for water and sewer connection issues. Those property owners have 30 days to address the violations.
Because city officials were unclear how the property owners were notified by the health department — Butler uses certified, return-receipt mailings — Hollabaugh recommended the city send notifications by that method, ensuring proper notification.
Those properties, plus the fire-damaged house in the 300 block of East Green Street, will be addressed when the city’s unsafe building committee meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.