BUTLER — Emma Bond, Kucera Hull, Bethany Malcolm and Casey Moughler are new faces at Butler Elementary School this fall.
Bond teaches kindergarten students. Hull works with E.D. students. Malcolm teaches fourth grade. Moughler teaches first grade.
An Auburn native and DeKalb High School graduate, Bond holds a degree in elementary education from Indiana University Purdue University Fort Wayne with a minor in early childhood education. She previously taught for three years at Butler Elementary before returning this fall.
“I’ve always loved going to school, and I’ve always had a special bond with children and had a passion for them,” Bond said.
What asked what she most enjoys about education, she replied, “How it is constantly changing. The kids teach me as much as I teach them. They keep me on my toes. It is never boring.”
Bond appreciates the administrative support and said Butler Elementary “has a fabulous staff of educators.”
She enjoys reading, especially Harry Potter, going to the lake and being with friends and family.
Hull is originally from Antwerp, Ohio and graduated from Bowling Green State University. She majored in early childhood inclusive education, with licensing for both general education and special education.
“I became interested in working with special education after working with my mother at the independent education center in Defiance, Ohio, running therapy groups for the students there,” Hull said. “My favorite part of education is watching the students grow and become successful.”
Before coming to DeKalb Eastern, she taught at a charter school in Toledo, Ohio.
“I love working for a school community who cares for and loves our students,” Hull said. “The passion that DeKalb Eastern puts towards the success of students in this community is amazing, and I’m glad to be a part of it.”
Away from the classroom, she enjoys crafting, reading and spending time at the lake. Crafting, she said, allows her to de-stress and clear her mind.
Malcolm is a Butler native and Eastside graduate. She has a bachelor’s degree in education from Purdue University Fort Wayne.
“I became interested in education when I was in second grade because of my teacher,” Malcolm said. “She worked extra hours after school and during the summer to help us when we were struggling.
“I enjoy teaching children because as a teacher, we take our students’ hands, open their minds and touch their hearts to better their futures.”
Before joining the Butler Elementary faculty, Malcolm taught preschool and summer school and participated in many internship opportunities.
“This district welcomes everyone into this community with open arms,” she said of DeKalb Eastern. “Everybody has a positive attitude and are willing to help anyone in need.”
Outside of the classroom, Malcolm said she enjoys spending time with friends and family. She also enjoys spending time in nature.
Moughler comes to Butler Elementary from Indian Lake, Ohio. She graduated from Bowling Green State University with a degree in early childhood education.
“In the second grade, I had the best teacher ever. It really changed my life,” Moughler said of her interest in education.
“I really enjoy teaching students how to read and making lifelong relationships with families,” she added.
In addition to teaching, Moughler will be an assistant track coach this spring. She enjoys cooking and playing all sports.
Before coming to DeKalb Eastern, she taught for three years in Bowling Green schools and one year at East Noble.
“Butler has beautiful schools and a very close community,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.