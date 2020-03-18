The 2020 DeKalb Republican Lincoln Day Dinner originally scheduled for April 17 has been canceled and will be rescheduled to a later date in response to the COVID-19 virus restrictions, said Richard “Rick” Ring, chairman of DeKalb County Republican Party.
A caucus of Keyser Township Republican precinct committeemen has chosen Cherrie L.B. Wells of Garrett to fill the unexpired term of John Cutshall on the Keyser Township Board. The term ends Dec. 31, 2022. The vacancy occurred due to the recent death of board member John Cutshall, Ring said.
