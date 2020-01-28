AUBURN — St. Martin’s Healthcare Inc., serving uninsured and underinsured residents of DeKalb and Noble counties, will host the 14th annual Circle of Friends Tea event Saturday, Feb. 29.
The event, “Queen for a Day,” will take place at the First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St., Auburn. Doors open at 11:30 a.m.
Guests will enjoy a variety of teas, luncheon and an assortment of exquisite desserts. Guests will experience special entertainment, hear an inspiring message, and are encouraged to take a chance on a variety of gift packages donated by local individuals, organizations and businesses.
Tickets go on sale Feb. 1 and will be available for purchase securely online at smhcin.org/ tea-registration, at Little Sprouts or Lyn-Maree’s in Auburn, AMI Investments in Kendallville or by calling St. Martin’s Healthcare at 357-0077.
Tickets are $25 each. Space is limited as this signature event typically sells out.
Various partnership and raffle gift opportunities are still available. For more information about partnership and raffle gift opportunities, call Grace Caswell at 357-0077.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.