Kids Valentine
movie night planned
SPENCERVILLE — The Spencerville Community Club is hosting a Kids Valentine Movie Night from 5-8 p.m. Saturday.
Featured movies will be Gnomeo & Juliet and Lady & the Tramp. Children are to be accompanied by an adult and bring a chair or blankets to sit on to watch the movie.
There will be a few activities and crafts available. The movie is free but there will be a cost for food.
For more information, contact Janna Lepper at 341-6993.
Fish fry to raise
funds for bridge
SPENCERVILLE — A March 27 fish fry and auction will raise funds to assist with restoration of the Spencerville Covered Bridge.
The event will take place from 4-7 p.m. Friday, March 27 at the Spencerville Community Club. A freewill donation will be accepted.
The auction starts at 6:30 p.m. with a bidding auction and silent auction items. To donate, contact Roberta Carnahan, Pat Hollman or Mary (Hollabaugh) Diehl.
Helping Hands Ministry
open in Butler
BUTLER — Helping Hands Ministry is an outreach ministry of Christ’s Church at Butler assisting needy families in the Butler area with used clothing and monthly food.
Helping Hands is at 136 W. Main St. and is open 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Gently-used clothing is available for a minimal charge. A food pantry operates the second Saturday each month, also from 10 a.m. to noon.
Alzheimer’s support
group meets monthly
AUBURN — An Alzheimer’s Association support group meets at 2 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter hosts support groups around the state for unpaid care partners, family members and friends of individuals living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.
Support groups are free and designed to provide emotional, educational and social support for caregivers.
Attendees will develop coping methods, encourage self-care, learn about community resources and optimize care techniques. While sharing personal experiences is encouraged, it is not required.
