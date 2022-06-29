SPENCERVILLE — The Spencerville Order of the Eastern Star recently helped the Hearten House and Spencerville Volunteer Fire Department raise money through doughnut sales.
On June 25, in the Masonic lodge parking lot in Spencerville, the Eastern Star held its second annual doughnut fundraising project. The Hearten House Women’s Shelter of Auburn and Spencerville Volunteer Fire Department were responsible for providing people to cook, package and deliver the doughnuts. The Eastern Star charged only for the ingredients and donated the requirement and labor.
Total fundraising efforts for the day was $3,500.
The Spencerville Order of the Eastern Star is invested in supporting the community and its many non-profit organizations.
