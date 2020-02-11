ST. JOE — Riverdale Elementary School in St. Joe has announced honor roll students for the second quarter grading period.
Students are listed in alphabetical order by grade level.
Distinguished honor roll represents students with all A grades.
Honor roll information is provided by school officials.
Grade 3
Distinguished honor roll
Cami Abel, Khloe Akey, Brooklyn Davidhizar, Elly Fuller, Sarah Holt, Remington Keener, Drew Lentz,Andrew McClain, Isaias Oney, Broderick Smith, Zoey Smith and Levi Steury.
Honor roll
Tabitha Cox, Scott Cummins, Quentin Dickerhoff, Allykzandra Hamilton, Nash Hardley, Leah Kreischer, Karalynn Oliver, Laney Payton, Ava Roark, Leroy Ruckman, Danielle Sewards, Levi Shull, Lily Spencer, Aaron Strong, Gavin Strong, Kenzi West and Ryder West.
Grade 4
Distinguished honor roll
Olivia Lehrman, Bo Martin and Greenleigh Suffel.
Honor roll
Wade Aschleman, Jayden Ball, Ethan Bartell, Keaton Brown, Cori Carnahan, Mackenzie Dawkins, Gage Donaldson, Kiylee Drake, Gage Fogle, Gavin Franklin, Emily Graves, Addisyn Hardley, Cooper Kaiser, Haidence Keen, Kaylyn Mayberry, Cole Ranger, Hunter Rece, Ty Sebert, Maliah Snook, Lillian Snyder, Wyatt Tolley and Railyn Warstler.
Grade 5
Distinguished honor roll
Wade Aschleman, Charlis Austin, Dakota Beals, Keaton Brown, Carly Carnahan, Gage Donaldson, Kiylee Drake, Gavin Franklin, Emily Graves, Addisyn Hardley, Owen Holt, Cooper Kaiser, Kaylyn Mayberry, Emily McClain, Hunter Rece, Maliah Snook, Stella Steury and Railyn Warstler.
Honor roll
Koen Cazemier, Morgan Crager, Zoie Crothers, Stella Dickerhoff, Aurora Freeze, Braden Gerke, Genevieve Gibson, Rhaigyn Hamilton, Nevaeh Heyman, Trae Ioor, Kelly Laney, Taylor Mack, Justiss Nuttle, Logan Pask, Mason Shanayda, Addisyn Shull, Wyatt Shull, Ella Spencer, Faith Spicer, Austin Stilley, Cailyn Tracey, Trapper Trenary and Braidan Wallace.
Grade 6
Distinguished honor roll
Kayli Burns, Johnny Buss, Lucas Lentz, Robert Potter and Andrew Strong.
Honor roll
Nolan Baker, Kadyn Bennett, Kamdyn Carter, Leighton Crow, Shelby Davidhizar, Parker Goldner, James Greutman, James Hartleroad, Carter Helbert, Alysa Howell, Reagan Ioor, Zach Ioor, Paige Kreischer, Connor Mack, Samuel Pittman, Paris Santos, Jayme Sewards, Reese Shull, Camden Spalding, McKenna Spencer, Daxton Ullom, Jayden Wallingford, Jake Warstler, Carter West and Noah Yeaser.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.