These tickets were paid in Butler City Court July 23-30. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
Amber L. Ahles, Apex, North Carolina, speeding, $171 (AUB).
James W. Aronhalt, Fresno, Ohio, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Brian D. Bashore II, Montpelier, Ohio, disregarding traffic control device, $171 (WPD).
Chelsea V. Bennett, Hamilton, false and fictitious, $175 (DC).
Shauna N. Berry, Auburn, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Aubrey N. Bevilacqua, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Brandy L. Brown, Waterloo, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Kyle K. Bruce, Garrett, driving while suspended, $260 (GPD).
Neil T. Buckhardt, Auburn, no registration plate, $137 (GPD).
Elisea L. Tovar-Callison, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Olivia D. Catallo, Fort Wayne, failure to stop at stop sign, $171 (DC).
Ronald J. Chaney, Roanoke, speeding, $150 (DC).
Jackie W. Clair, Auburn, speeding, $165 (AUB).
David R. Clark, LaGrange, improper passing, $171 (AS).
Beonca C. Coburn, Waterloo, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Randy J. Dale, Chelsea, Michigan, speeding, $171 (AUB).
David S. DeMarco, Auburn, failure to stop at stop sign, $171 (DC).
Charles B. Downey, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Barbara Ebers, Spencerville, speeding, $150 (DC).
Casey S. Fogle, Fort Wayne, improper passing, $196 (GPD).
Kayla D. Garrison, Wolcottville, driving while suspended, $260 (ISP).
Tristan J. Geiger, Noblesville, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Ellen K. Gottschalk, Fort Wayne, speeding, $175 (DC).
Cody J. Haffner, Garrett, permitting an unlicensed driver to drive, $185 (GPD).
Austin D. Hahn, Kendallville, expired license plate, $150 (WPD).
Ousmar Leon-Hernandez, Garrett, disregarding traffic control device, $171 (GPD).
Joshua R. Hicks, Waterloo, speeding, $150 (WPD).
Shanisa Hughes, Indianapolis, permitting unlicensed driver to drive, $185 (AUB).
Erik D. Jordan, Garrett, driving while suspended, $235 (DC).
Nicholas J. Junk, Angola, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Sarah A. Kraus, Louisville, Kentucky, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Cody A. Lacey, Garrett, speeding, $171 (DC).
Matthew C. Leider, Hudson, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Payce A. Martin, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC).
Jacob N. Miller, Hicksville, Ohio, speeding, $171 (DC).
Christopher F. Mohler, Hamilton, speeding, $196 (AUB).
Cody A. Moreland, Auburn, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Jacob D. Pattee, Hamilton, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Kevin P. Petersen, Carmel, speeding, $180 (AUB).
Kady M. Phillips, Waterloo, speeding, $171 (WPD).
John P. Purvis, New Haven, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Boyd Rader, Lima, Ohio, speeding, $150 (DC).
Carrie M. Raver, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Mark D. Sadlon, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Christopher D. Schuckers, Anderson, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Mark A. Semprini, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Heath A. Shaw, Garrett, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Zachary L. Sheridan, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (AUB).
Caleb J. Smith, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Kyle J. Smith, Fort Wayne, speeding, $175 (AUB).
Mary J. Smith, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (AUB).
Larry W. Snyder, Butler, speeding, $150 (DC).
Arthur K. Stahlhut, Garrett, expired plates, $175 (GPD).
Kyle L. Stucky, Leo, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Troy J. Teeter, Granger, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Ryan K. Thompson, Morenci, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
Hang S. Twang, Indianapolis, speeding, $196 (AUB).
Rilee E. Uhlman, Monroe, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Anthony J. Venegas, Garrett, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Christopher F. Wade, Kendallville, no operator’s license when required, $175 (AUB).
James G. Watkins, Nashville, Tennessee, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Mason M. Williams, Fremont, speeding, $171 (BPD).
Jean R. Wyss, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
