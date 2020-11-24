AUBURN — Three young ladies will comprise Eastside’s first-ever high school swimming team.
Freshman Chloe Buss and sophomores Kennedy Helbert and Madison Rohm will represent the school during the 2020-2021 season.
The Blazers will follow DeKalb’s practice and meet schedules, and compete with the Barons this season. Home meets take place at the YMCA of DeKalb County at 533 W. North St. in Auburn.
Tycius Meyer, who swam in high school at DeKalb and has coached the DeKalb Dolphins YMCA team, will be Eastside’s first coach.
Meyer has coached swimming the past three years and has participated in the sport for six years, both with the DeKalb Dolphins and in high school.
“First off, it’s always to have fun,” Meyer said when asked his coaching approach. “If you don’t enjoy what you’re doing, you’re never going to get better at it.
“Without these three girls, there wouldn’t be an Eastside swim team,” he said. “These girls and their parents went and did a lot of hard work and a lot of the leg work to allow this happen. Without them, we wouldn’t be here.”
A swimming meet is comprised of individual and relay events. Because relays require four swimmers, Eastside will not compete in those events, Meyer said.
Individual events include 100-meter freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke and butterfly; 200- and 500-meter freestyle.
“I expect them to be able to swim every event at least one time,” Meyer said. “The majority of the rest of the season, they’ll get to choose which event’s their favorite, which one they want to improve upon the most.
“I’ve been working with all of these girls the last two years, and I’ve been working with Chloe and Maddy the last three when they were swimming for the DeKalb Dolphins team,” he explained.
“They decided they wanted to get a high school team because they’re looking forward for college. They’re wanting to participate in school events and they really enjoy swimming.”
The girls competed at the Goshen PentaDuals Saturday. Meets with Concordia (Nov. 25), South Side and Canterbury (Dec. 7) and Northrop (Dec. 14) will take place at the Helen P. Brown Natatorium at South Side High School.
