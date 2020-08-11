BUTLER — A bright orange 1967 Chevrolet C-10 pickup truck grabbed “best of show” honors at Saturday’s Butler Days car show.
The car show attracted 70 vehicles, including cars, trucks and motorcycles.
Rosemary Linehan drove from Wauseon, Ohio, to enter her winning vehicle in the show, held at Butler Church of Christ.
Mayor Mike Hartman picked Gary Black’s 1974 Plymouth ’Cuda for the Mayor’s Choice award.
A 1934 Dodge sedan, owned by Tim Burkett of Hamilton, was selected by Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger for the Butler Police Department’s award.
Pastor Scott Lanning picked a 1971 Volkswagen Super Beetle, owned by Mike Miller of Fort Wayne, for the Pastor’s Choice trophy.
These awards also were presented:
Best General Motors: 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396, owned by John Cunningham, Delta, Ohio.
Best Ford: 1990 Ford Mustang Mach II, owned by Jim and Janet Paul, Bryan, Ohio.
Best Chrysler: 2002 Dodge Stratus RT coupe, owned by James Strawser, Adrian, Michigan.
Best Truck: 1950 Ford F-100, owned by Eric Impton of Butler.
Best Motorcycle: 1996 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide, owned by Chuck Johnson, Butler.
