ST. JOE — Vulcraft, a division of Nucor Corp., will celebrate 50 years of manufacturing in St. Joe with a company picnic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the plant at 6610 C.R. 60.
Nucor Vulcraft is North America’s largest producer of open web steel joists, joist girders and steel deck. The Indiana facility is one of nine Vulcraft plants located throughout the U.S. and Canada.
The St. Joe plant opened on Aug. 4, 1972 and expanded several times over the next 50 years, including adding a steel deck plant in 1978. Today, Nucor Vulcraft is recognized as among the safest, lowest cost, and most productive steel product companies in the world. The company uses the most advanced technology available to design and manufacture its quality steel products. Presently, the Indiana plant employs 350 teammates.
Current and past teammates of Vulcraft are invited to the picnic to celebrate this milestone. Nucor dignitaries who will be attending the celebration include Vulcraft-Verco North America President Shannon Phillips, and Nucor Executive Vice President John Hollatz, both of whom once served as Vulcraft Indiana’s general manager. Vulcraft’s current general manager is Joe Fronzaglio.
