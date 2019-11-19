340 S. Broadway, 868-2351
Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Upcoming events
The afternoon Readers’ Club will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The club is currently reading “Secret Life of Bees.”
The next Crafts with Vivian class will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. This month’s project is making gift tags and yarn ornaments with your own personal touch.
Friends of the Library will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
The library has added an interactive game table for children with a grant from the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services.
Visit the library’s community outreach page for information about local events.
New titles available
Autobiographies: “Elton John: Me” by Elton John. “Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years” by Julie Andrews.
History: “Before and After: The Incredible Real-Life Stories of Orphans Who Survived the Tennessee Children’s Home Society” by Judy Christie and Lisa Wingate. “The Fall of Richard Nixon: A Reporter Remembers Watergate” by Tom Brokaw.
Home and garden: “Why We Quilt: Contemporary Makers Speak Out About the Power of Art, Activism, Community and Creativity” by Thomas Knauer. “Free Motion Quilting 101: Techniques and Patterns for Beginners” by Ashley Nickels.
Religion and spirituality: “Letters to the Church” by Francis Chan.
Literature and fiction: “It Would be Night in Caracas” by Karina Sainz Borgo. “The Confession Club” by Elizabeth Berg.
Mysteries and thrillers: “A Minute to Midnight” by David Baldacci. “Imaginary Friend” by Stephen Chbosky. “The Deserter” by Nelson DeMille and Alex DeMille. “To the Land of Long Lost Friends” by Alexander McCall Smith.
Science fiction: “Wasteland: The Children of D’Hara, Episode 3” by Terry Goodkind.
Storytime
Storytime is for children ages 3 and up.
Miss Anna will read a story and lead a fun craft activity and movement related to the story.
Sessions are from 4-5 p.m. Wednesday and from 10-11 a.m. Thursday.
Adult programs
Tai chi meets at 6 p.m. every Thursday.
Senior Stretch and Move classes take place Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Sign up is required. Visit the circulation desk for class availability.
Adults interested in coloring can visit the circulation desk. The library will have a place with coloring books available.
Chilton database
Are you a do-it-yourself mechanic? Check out the library’s Chilton Library Database to access step-by-step service and repair procedures for over 2,600 vehicles.
The database includes wiring diagrams, troubleshooting guides, diagnostic codes, plus photos, illustrations and videos.
Visit the library for more information on how to use this information.
Auto-renew service
The Butler Public Library now offers auto-renew services through Evergreen Indiana. Items which have remaining renewals and do not have holds placed on them will automatically renew without patron intervention required.
1,000 Book Club
The library has a 1,000 book club. Children and their parents can fill out an application form at the circulation desk. With the membership card, they track the number of books read.
For every chart filled out, children will receive a club patch, tote bag or cap. Each special goal includes prizes.
Follow the Butler Public Library on Instagram. Sign up on Instagram, but be certain to pick the correct photo of the library, as there is more than one Butler Public Library on Instagram.
Poster printer
The library has a poster printer available for public use. A two-foot by three-foot black-and-white print is $5. A two-foot by three-foot full color print is $7.
Mobile application
The Butler Public Library’s mobile application can be downloaded from either the Apple Store or Google Play.
With this app, users can link their library cards and check out books using their phone’s bar code, stay current on upcoming events, search the catalog, access accounts, renew books, place holds and pay fines.
DVDs available through Evergreen
Butler Public Library patrons can request a limited selection of DVDs through the Evergreen Indiana system.
For more information, visit the circulation desk.
Shop on Amazon
Library patrons have the opportunity to shop on Amazon and help the Friends of the Butler Public Library at the same time.
Visit the library’s website and click on the Amazon link. A percentage of all purchases will be donated to Friends of the Library.
Mobile hot spots available
The Butler Public Library has mobile hot spots available for checkout.
These devices are available only to patrons with a Butler Public Library card as a taxpaying resident of the City of Butler or a subscription cardholder, 18 years of age and up and library fines below $10.
Express checkout
The library allows patrons to check out best-selling books for a seven-day period without renewal.
In addition, patrons can view future book releases and request a hold on the library’s website.
