CHICAGO — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced a settlement requiring Steel Dynamics Inc. to upgrade air pollution control equipment to reduce air emissions at the company’s facilities in Butler.
The upgrade, which will cost $3 million, will help protect the environment and public health in the surrounding area by reducing particulate matter (PM) emissions, the EPA said.
The company has also agreed to pay a $475,000 civil penalty, split evenly between the state of Indiana and U.S. government. These actions will resolve the alleged violations of the Clean Air Act, the EPA said.
The EPA alleged that SDI was violating the Clean Air Act by failing to comply with its Title V permit. SDI owns and operates two steel facilities in Butler: the Iron Dynamics Division and its Flat Roll Division.
During an inspection and record review, EPA identified multiple violations at each plant, a news release said. The violations included a failure to capture all emissions from three ladle metallurgical stations and route them to a baghouse, as required by the company’s Title V operating permit. The failure to control these emissions resulted in excess emissions of PM, which contains microscopic solids that are so small they can be inhaled and can cause serious health problems, the EPA said.
The EPA’s consent decree with SDI, announced Tuesday, resolves the alleged violations, the environmental agency said. Specifically, the consent decree requires SDI to upgrade the capture and control of emission from the ladle metallurgical stations by constructing and operating a new or expanded baghouse. This new or expanded baghouse will reduce PM emissions and protect public health, the EPA said.
