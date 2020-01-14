These tickets were paid in Butler City Court Jan. 2-9. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
- Hamza A. Aezeh, Staten Island, N.Y. speeding, $196 (DC).
- Louann Antrup, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Jessica L. Bleill, Auburn, speeding, $165 (ISP).
- Rayden A. Bonewitz, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- Reid R. Bowling, Edgerton, Ohio, expired plates, $175 (WPD); no valid driver’s license, $175 (WPD).
- Reese F. Breischaft, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Deborah A. Fast-Brown, Columbia City, speeding, $176 (GPD).
- Cody R. Butcher, Bluffton, no seat belt, $25 (GPD).
- Austin T. Carroll, Garrett, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Jason J. Chester, Wawaka, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Adam R. Clark, Spencerville, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- Joshua T. Clark, Kendallville, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Jade K. Conkle, Middleville, Michigan, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Corion V. Connors, Vallejo, California, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Jerry L. Cook, Gobles, Michigan, speeding, $175 (DC).
- Kimberly L. Cousins, St. Joe, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- Shawn A. Cumberland, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (ISP).
- James A. Cusick, Waterloo, speeding, $171 (WPD).
- Gianna M. Gutigni, Spencerville, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Carl D. Darden, Dayton, Ohio, speeding, $180 (ISP).
- Oliver R. Fanning, Butler, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Justin D. Folick, Leslie, Michgian, speeding, $175 (DC).
- Garrett M. Fox, New Haven, no seat belt, $25 (ISP).
- Jacob N. Garcia, Auburn, disregarding stop sign, $171 (AUB).
- Brian T. Grabowski, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Nicholas W. Griggs, Avilla, expired registration, $175 (AUB).
- Charles L. Grime, Corunna, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Brian J. Hoagburg, Indianapolis, speeding, $190 (AUB).
- Brandi D. Johnson, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- Taylor A. Jordan, Perrysburg, Ohio, speeding, $171 (WPD).
- Allison K. Kauffman, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (WPD).
- Andrew C. Kimes, Auburn, speeding, $175 (AUB).
- Adam S. Kirkpatrick, Avilla, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Amanda G. Kline, Kendallville, speeding, $196 (DC).
- Andrew J. Knapick, Granger, expired plates, $175 (ISP).
- Jared C. Lare, Convoy, Ohio, no seat belt, $25 (ISP).
- Joshua R. Leitch, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Kendall M. Lemonds, Highland Heights, Kentucky, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Tamara G. Lenox, Thompson Station, Tennessee, speeding, $175 (DC).
- Scott M. Martin, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (AUB).
- Daniel R. Mason, Hamilton, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Erik J. Maugherman, Payne, Ohio, no seat belt, $25 (GPD).
- Lindsay N. McCue, Kendallville, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Brayden H. Melton, Fort Wayne, disregarding stop sign, $171 (DC); expired registration, $150 (AUB).
- Coltyn L. Miller, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Brianna M. Moore, Butler, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Rachel F. Morgan, Huntertown, speeding, $165 (ISP); no child restraint, $25 (ISP).
- Michael A. Murray, Fort Wayne, passing on double yellow markings, $171 (AUB).
- Seble H. Negash, Indianapolis, speeding, $190 (DC).
- Janet S. Gray-Nelson, Kendallville, speeding, $196 (ISP).
- Aangel M. Nickels, Waterloo, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, $235 (WPD).
- Monica Ovalle-Castoneda, Kalamazoo, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Steven M. Pontzius, Auburn, operating vehicle without financial responsibility, $260 (GPD).
- Paul G. Powell II, Marion, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Cory N. Reinig, Avilla, no license when required, $175 (DC).
- Regina A. Ritchie, New Haven, speeding, $175 (BPD).
- Benjamin R. Rohrer, Wakarusa, driving while suspended, $150 (ISP).
- Tabitha J. Romey, East Lansing, Michigan, speeding, $171 (DC).
- John G. Sarasien, Butler, disregarding stop light, $196 (GPD).
- Benjamin L. Slone, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Paul W. Smith, Auburn, no seat belt, $50 (AUB).
- Serena O. Snell, Butler, operating vehicle with expired plates, $150 (WPD).
- Kyle D. Spector, Huntertown, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Jeremy F. Spicer, Coldwater, Michigan, speeding, $260 (BPD).
- Brian M. Surfus, Angola, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Joshua M. Thieme, Wawaka, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Un H. Tyler, Canton, Michigan, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Billy J. Utter, Angola, speeding, $171 (ISP); no child restraint, $25 (ISP).
- Gerber D. Fajardo-Valenzuela, Fort Wayne, no valid driver’s license, $150 (ISP).
- Fredericus N. Van Kempen, Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $260 (GPD).
- Clemente Vijil, Portage, Michigan, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Christopher J. Vogel, Garrett, no driver’s license when required, $150 (GPD).
- Chase R. Wicker, Angola, speeding, $171 (ISP); operating vehicle with a false plate, $150 (ISP).
- Tonya R. Wicker, Garrett, disregarding traffic control device, $171 (GPD).
- Blake M. Wilcoxson, Auburn, no valid driver’s license, $150 (ISP).
- Kenneth T. Woehrmyer, Lebanon, Ohio, speeding, $171 (DC).
Rhonda S. Wortman, Auburn, no seat belt, $25 (ISP).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
