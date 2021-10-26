Butler history meeting is tonight
BUTLER — A meeting to discuss updating Butler history will take place at 5:30 p.m. today, Oct. 26, in the Community Room at the Butler Public Library, 340 S. Broadway.
American Rescue Plan committee to meet
ST. JOE — DeKalb County’s American Rescue Plan committee will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4 at the St. Joe Town Hall, 204 Washington St.
The purpose of the meeting is to prioritize suggested uses of the fiscal recovery funds.
Club taking cheese ball orders
SPENCERVILLE — The Spencerville Community Club is making and selling homemade cheese balls for the holidays.
To place an order, contact Roberta Carnahan at 750-3425. Cheese balls are $10.00 each with nuts and $9.00 each without nuts.
Pick up date is Nov 6 during the Community Club’s Christmas Bazaar.
Sewer district board meets Wednesday
SPENCERVILLE — The St. Joe-Spencerville Regional Sewer District board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Spencerville Community Club, 5629 C.R. 68.
The public is invited to attend.
Food pantry open Wednesday
BUTLER — The Butler Community Food Pantry will be open from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday.
The food pantry is located at Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St. and serves residents of the DeKalb Eastern school district and Franklin Township.
For more information and updates, visit the food pantry’s Facebook page.
Free Thanksgiving dinner planned
BUTLER — Gump’s Smokin’ BBQ and Eastpoint Community Church are teaming up to host a free Friendsgiving Thanksgiving dinner Sunday, Nov. 21 at Gump’s Smokin’ BBQ, 136 S. Broadway.
Gump’s will prepare the meats, baked beans and cornbread muffins. Eastpoint will prepare Thanksgiving sides and desserts.
Dinners will be served from 4-5 p.m. and from 5:30-6:30 p.m. These will include food, fellowship and scripture, with everyone welcome to the table.
Reservations can be made by visiting the church’s website, eastpointcommunitychurch.org or by calling Kelly Davidhizar at (765) 631-2899.
Youth Center sets hours
BUTLER — The Filling Station Youth Center, 315 S. Federal St., is open for youth ages 4-17.
The center is open from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and from 6-10 p.m. Friday.
Teen nights, for those in seventh grade and up, are the first and second Saturdays of each month from 7-10 p.m.
Everything is free at the youth center, organizers noted.
Butler lists meetings
BUTLER — The Board of Works meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Monday of each month in the council chamber at Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway. The Common Council meeting begins at 7 p.m. the first and third Monday.
St. Joe lists meetings
ST. JOE — The St. Joe Town Board meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month in the St. Joe Town Hall, 204 Washington St.
The utility office is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. It may be reached by phone 337-5449.
Eastpoint Church meets
Eastpoint Community Church now hosts dinner church at 4 p.m. each Sunday at the Cupbearer Cafe, 111 S. Broadway in Butler. Dinner church includes live music, a short gospel story, prayer and a community dinner.
