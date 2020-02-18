340 S. Broadway • 868-2351
Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.;
Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
News and notes
The afternoon Reader’s Book Club will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday. This month’s book is “Waiting for White Horse” by Nathan Jorgenson.
The next Essential Oils class is at 6 p.m. Wednesday. This month’s topic is fighting off sickness with essential oils.
Vivian Likes will demonstrate creating a journal with magazine pictures and sayings for her craft class at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
The library’s adult winter reading program, “Read Like It’s Snow-Body’s Business,” wraps up Saturday.
A U.S. Census recruiter will visit the library from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Visit the library’s community outreach page for information about local events.
Storytime
Storytime, for ages 3 and up, is from 4-5 p.m. Wednesdays.
Toddler Time takes place 10-11 a.m. Thursdays for infants to age 3.
Miss Anna will read a story and lead a fun craft activity and movement related to the story.
Adult programs
Tai chi meets at 6 p.m. every Thursday.
Senior Stretch and Move classes take place Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Sign up is required. Visit the circulation desk for class availability.
Adults interested in coloring can visit the circulation desk. The library will have a place with coloring books available.
